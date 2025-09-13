Argonauts notch third straight win with walk-off against Elks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are winners of three straight after their comeback victory against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon. Lirim Hajrullahu hit the walk-off field goal for the Boatmen to seal victory at BMO Field as the hosts found themselves down 10 in the fourth quarter but clawed their way back.

After the Argonauts’ offence gave up six turnovers throughout the contest, it would be their defence who came up with the most crucial takeaway. A fourth-quarter strip sack by Derek Parish on Cody Fajardo led to an Andrew Chatfield Jr. fumble recovery touchdown, giving Toronto their first lead right before the second half’s three-minute warning.

Nick Arbuckle was responsible for four of his team’s turnovers before he exited the game in the fourth quarter as he struggled with what appeared to be a lower-body issue. He also put up 261 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air before leaving the field. Jarret Doege came in at quarterback for the Argos’ final two drives.

The Elks’ defence put on a show through three quarters but the Edmonton offence couldn’t find enough firepower to make use of the six turnovers created. Fajardo finished 25-28 with 229 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

The game’s first three drives all ended in punts. The last of those trio was returned 50 yards by Toronto’s Janarion Grant, with a desperate tackle by punter Jake Julien saving a potential touchdown. That big return wouldn’t be enough to get the Argos the game’s first score. Edmonton’s defensive front stuffed Spencer Brown on a third-down rush attempt as the home team turned down a field goal try.

Off the turnover, Fajardo and the Elks put together an efficient and ultimately effective scoring drive. Three costly penalties against the Argos’ defensive unit helped the Elks’ offensive effort as Fajardo completed his six pass attempts during the series, the last of which going to Justin Rankin for a four-yard touchdown, his third in two weeks.

A trio of second-down sacks resulted in three punts to begin the second quarter. A takedown by Edmonton’s Jonathan Kongbo was sandwiched by Wynton McManis and Parish sacks for Toronto.

The defensive play continued with another Toronto turnover midway through the quarter. Kordell Jackson was all over Makai Polk who stumbled on a route and saw Jackson pick off Arbuckle’s pass attempt and taking it to midfield for Edmonton’s next offensive series. Fajardo was again perfect on another Elks scoring drive. He completed a 22-yard throw to an open Odieu Hiliare and shortly after found Kaion Julien-Grant for a 19-yard touchdown, putting the visitors up 14-0.

The Argos’ lengthiest possession of the half came on their final possession. The Boatmen went 69 yards across 13 plays as the offence came to life. Arbuckle’s 24-yard pass across the middle to Brissett was the biggest play of the half for Toronto, as they made their way to Edmonton’s 16-yard line. Again going for it on third-and-short, Brown was unable to convert, resulting in the second turnover on downs for Ryan Dinwiddie’s team.

Forced to punt from deep in their half with seconds left on the clock, Grant’s 15-yard return gave Hajrullahu the opportunity to put the Argos on the board going into halftime. Hajrullahu nailed his 53-yard kick to make it 14-3 at the break.

The biggest play of the game came shortly after halftime with a deep look from Arbuckle to Polk going for 58 yards as his receiver made a stunning diving catch on the play. Moments later, an under-pressure Arbuckle delivered to Jake Herslow for an 18-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion made it 14-11 with just over two minutes shed off the clock in the third quarter.

Looking to maintain their momentum early in the half, the Argos offence instead coughed up their fourth turnover of the ballgame. A backpedaling Arbuckle tried to connect with Herslow down the left sideline but Tyrell Ford jumped up to meet the receiver and steal the football away for his second interception of the year. The Elks worked their way to the Argos’ one-yard line where Cole Snyder punched it in to put the away team up 21-11.

Herslow and Brown were on the receiving end of three straight first down conversions for the Argos as they hoped to chip away at their opponent’s lead. Joel Dublanko got around the Toronto offensive line to bring Arbuckle to the turf on second down to force the Argonauts into a Hajrullahu field goal from 29 yards out, making it a one-score game at 21-14.

The turnovers kept coming for Arbuckle’s Argos late in the quarter as he was picked off for the third time. JJ Ross collided with Herslow and came away with the ball to give Edmonton possession at Toronto’s 42. Fajardo connected with Kurleigh Gittens Jr. for a first down but the chains wouldn’t move after that. Vincent Blanchard made a 30-yard field goal to put Edmonton up 24-14 through three quarters.

Arbuckle shook off his third interception of the day to once again bring his team to within three. Royce Metchie was handed a roughing the passer penalty to give Toronto a free 15 yards on what would’ve been another Ford pick. Instead, the Argos’ offence stayed on the field and eventually Arbuckle dropped a ball to Herslow in the end zone for his second touchdown catch of the game, making it 24-21.

After the Elks were forced into punting, a hobbling Arbuckle came back onto the field despite struggling with what appeared to be a lower-body issue. On the first play of the drive, an immobile Arbuckle threw his fourth interception of the day. This time it was Kenny Logan Jr. coming away as a deep look to Herslow came up short. Javon Leake and Binjimen Victor picked up first downs for the Elks but eventually Blanchard was called on for a 16-yard chip shot, extending the Edmonton lead to 27-21.

Doege entered the game for Toronto late in the fourth but didn’t find any luck on his first possession. A deep shot to Herslow fell incomplete and then he was brought down for a sack by Kongbo, leading to an Argonauts punt.

On the ensuing drive, and just before the three-minute warning, the Argonauts’ defence forced the Elks into their first turnover of the game. Parish produced a strip sack on Fajardo and Andrew Chatfield Jr. picked up the loose ball for a touchdown, putting Toronto into their first lead at 28-27.

Inside the three-minute warning Fajardo led a scoring drive which was capped off by a 31-yard field goal to go back on top 30-28. With 1:14 on the clock, the Elks kicked it back to the home team, who had the chance to win it with a field goal of their own. Doege delivered a pinpoint ball to Polk for a first down down the right sideline and then found an open Brissett in the middle of the field to inch closer to field goal territory. Hajrullahu made no mistake with his 48-yard try to give the Argos a walk-off win at BMO Field by a score of 31-30.

The Argonauts get another home game next week when they welcome in the Montreal Alouettes to BMO Field on Friday, September 19. The Elks will also stick around southern Ontario in Week 16, as they go up against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, September 20.