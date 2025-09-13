Lions victorious over REDBLACKS with dominant showing

- News
VANCOUVER – The BC Lions went into Friday night trying to avoid a three-game losing streak, and not only delivered a massive victory, but also got revenge on the Ottawa REDBLACKS from the week prior, securing a 38-27 win in front of their home crowd at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place.
Nathan Rourke had another 300-plus yardage game, recording 308 yards and one touchdown, Keon Hatcher led all receivers with 97 yards and a touchdown, and James Butler commanded the ground game with 44 yards and a touchdown.
Dustin Crum had a massive game himself, throwing for 307 yards and a touchdown, and leading Ottawa’s ground game with 58 yards and two touchdowns. Bralon Addison led all receivers with 132 yards.
On their first offensive drive of the game the home team had the crowd on their feet as James Butler ran in a two-yard touchdown after big first downs to move downfield from Jevon Cottoy and Justin McInnis.
Ottawa responded on their next drive, though unable to get into the end zone relied on Lewis Ward to secure a field goal from 47 yards out.
With just over a minute to play in the first quarter Ottawa grabbed the first double-digit lead of the game as Rourke connected with Keon Hatcher for 19 yards and the touchdown.
After taking a sack right before the end of the quarter, Crum and the REDBLACKS scored a touchdown themselves in second quarter, with Crum running the ball in himself for one yard after big plays from Bralon Addison for 23 yards and Hardy for 14 yards.
Needing another big score to keep their comfortable lead for BC, Rourke and Hatcher’s chemistry was apparent once again as they found each other, this time for 51 yards to the Ottawa one-yard line, before Rourke rushed right for a one-yard gain and touchdown.
After Crum took another sack for a loss of one yard, Ward was called upon for another field goal attempt, this time from 24 yards out.
Looking to take a 15-point lead into the half, Rourke completed a rushed up the middle for four yards and a touchdown to complete a six-play drive that took less than two minutes, kicked off by a 23 yard reception from McInnis.
Sean Whyte scored the first points of the second half for the Lions with a solid field goal from 13 yards out, and the next points scored for BC would not be their offence, but rather a scoop and score as Crum was sacked for a loss of eight yards with the ball falling to Deontai Williams who found the end zone.
Ottawa did score on their next offensive drive, recovering from the fumble as Crum first connected with Keelan White grabbing a 12-yard reception to get down to the BC 11-yard line, before Crum found Hardy for 11 yards and the touchdown.
With less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter Ottawa closed the gap to 11 points as Crum rushed in one final score, rushing in a touchdown that Daniel Adeboboye had previously hoped would be his, though was down at the one-yard line.
Despite falling short of a comeback against the Lions, who had a massive first half, the REDBLACKS held them to zero points in the final quarter of action.
The Lions will head to Calgary to take on the Stampeders in Week 16 action at McMahon Stadium at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 19, while the REDBLACKS will head home to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at TD Place on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.