Lions victorious over REDBLACKS with dominant showing

VANCOUVER – The BC Lions went into Friday night trying to avoid a three-game losing streak, and not only delivered a massive victory, but also got revenge on the Ottawa REDBLACKS from the week prior, securing a 38-27 win in front of their home crowd at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place.

Nathan Rourke had another 300-plus yardage game, recording 308 yards and one touchdown, Keon Hatcher led all receivers with 97 yards and a touchdown, and James Butler commanded the ground game with 44 yards and a touchdown.

Dustin Crum had a massive game himself, throwing for 307 yards and a touchdown, and leading Ottawa’s ground game with 58 yards and two touchdowns. Bralon Addison led all receivers with 132 yards.

On their first offensive drive of the game the home team had the crowd on their feet as James Butler ran in a two-yard touchdown after big first downs to move downfield from Jevon Cottoy and Justin McInnis.

Ottawa responded on their next drive, though unable to get into the end zone relied on Lewis Ward to secure a field goal from 47 yards out.

With just over a minute to play in the first quarter Ottawa grabbed the first double-digit lead of the game as Rourke connected with Keon Hatcher for 19 yards and the touchdown.