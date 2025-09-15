Argos sign trio of Americans, including WR Tyler Kahmann

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that the team has signed American WR Tyler Kahmann, American DB Nic Toomer, and American OL Josh Donovan.

Kahmann, six-foot-three, 206 pounds, signed with the Indianapolis Colts in May as an undrafted free agent and was released late last month. The Kansas native played three seasons at Emporia State (2022-2024) and racked up 248 receptions for 3,258 yards and 49 touchdowns in 35 games.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The 2024 team captain led the nation in receiving yards per game, receptions per game, and touchdowns last season, and he holds school records for receptions in a season (101), receiving yards in a season (1,488), and touchdown catches in a season (20). He is a two-time All-American and was Emporia State’s top student-athlete in 2024.

Toomer, six-foot-two, 199 pounds, played 14 games over two seasons at Indiana (2023-2024) and tallied 26 tackles, one sack, and one interception for the Hoosiers. Before his time at Indiana, the Georgia native spent four years playing at Stanford University (2019-2022), where he added 29 tackles and five pass deflections in 21 games for the Cardinal.

Donovan, six-foot-six, 330 pounds, suited up for 17 games for Montreal along the offensive line in 2024. The Texas native was on the Alouettes practice roster in 2023 when the Quebec team won the 110th Grey Cup. Donovan attended the University of Arizona (2019-2022) and Trinity Valley Community College (2017-2018).