CFL Injury Reports: Week 16

TORONTO — Week 16’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, September 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO FIELD

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

Montreal did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday, September 16

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

Toronto did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday, September 16

BC LIONS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Friday, September 19 | 9:30 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Sheldon Arnold DB Hand DNP Morice Blackwell LB Knee Full Joshua Coker OL Ankle DNP Aaron Crawfold LS Knee DNP D’Antne Demery OL Hamstring Full Adrian Greene DB Lower Leg Full Anton Haie DB Shoulder Limited Malik Henry WR Knee Limited Justin Herdman-Reed LB Hamstring Limited Jaylon Hutchings DL Groin Full Jason Janvier-Messier DL Shoulder Limited William Langlais FB Illness Full Marquel Lee LB Bicep Limited Josh Love QB Load management Full Folarin Orimolade DL Achilles DNP Shaun Peterson DL Ankle DNP Tyler Richardson DB Groin Full

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status Dejon Allen OL Arm Limited Jarell Broxton OL Foot Limited Bradlee Anae DL Shoulder Limited James Butler RB Thigh Limited Jevon Cottoy WR Ankle Limited Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full Tomasi Laulile DL Hip Full Garry Peters DB Knee Limited Maxime Rouyer LB Ankle Full Kemoko Turay DL Ankle Full

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, September 20 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, September 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status