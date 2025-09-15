Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 15, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 16

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 16’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, September 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO FIELD

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

Montreal did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday, September 16

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

Toronto did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday, September 16

BC LIONS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Friday, September 19 | 9:30 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Sheldon Arnold DB Hand DNP
Morice Blackwell LB Knee Full
Joshua Coker OL Ankle DNP
Aaron Crawfold LS Knee DNP
D’Antne Demery OL Hamstring Full
Adrian Greene DB Lower Leg Full
Anton Haie DB Shoulder Limited
Malik Henry WR Knee Limited
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Hamstring Limited
Jaylon Hutchings DL Groin Full
Jason Janvier-Messier DL Shoulder Limited
William Langlais FB Illness Full
Marquel Lee LB Bicep Limited
Josh Love QB Load management Full
Folarin Orimolade DL Achilles DNP
Shaun Peterson DL Ankle DNP
Tyler Richardson DB Groin Full

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Arm Limited
Jarell Broxton OL Foot Limited
Bradlee Anae DL Shoulder Limited
James Butler RB Thigh Limited
Jevon Cottoy WR Ankle Limited
Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full
Tomasi Laulile DL Hip Full
Garry Peters DB Knee Limited
Maxime Rouyer LB Ankle Full
Kemoko Turay DL Ankle Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, September 20 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, September 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

