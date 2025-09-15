CFL Injury Reports: Week 16

- News
TORONTO — Week 16’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, September 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO FIELD
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
Montreal did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday, September 16
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
Toronto did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday, September 16
Friday, September 19 | 9:30 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Sheldon Arnold
|DB
|Hand
|DNP
|Morice Blackwell
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Joshua Coker
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Aaron Crawfold
|LS
|Knee
|DNP
|D’Antne Demery
|OL
|Hamstring
|Full
|Adrian Greene
|DB
|Lower Leg
|Full
|Anton Haie
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Malik Henry
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Jaylon Hutchings
|DL
|Groin
|Full
|Jason Janvier-Messier
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|William Langlais
|FB
|Illness
|Full
|Marquel Lee
|LB
|Bicep
|Limited
|Josh Love
|QB
|Load management
|Full
|Folarin Orimolade
|DL
|Achilles
|DNP
|Shaun Peterson
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tyler Richardson
|DB
|Groin
|Full
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Arm
|Limited
|Jarell Broxton
|OL
|Foot
|Limited
|Bradlee Anae
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|James Butler
|RB
|Thigh
|Limited
|Jevon Cottoy
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Jermaine Jackson
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|Tomasi Laulile
|DL
|Hip
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Ankle
|Full
|Kemoko Turay
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
Saturday, September 20 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, September 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status