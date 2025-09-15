KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

TORONTO — There’s a new Grey Cup favourite.

After Week 15’s results, it’s the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that have emerged as the top dogs to win it all.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 15 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 16.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan C Hamilton 99.62% Calgary 97.29% Montreal 68.64% BC 65.54% Winnipeg 58.53% Toronto 55.31% Ottawa 25.46% Edmonton 29.31%

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 99.73% Saskatchewan 97.01% Calgary 81.83% Montreal 52.14% Toronto 34.34% Ottawa 13.79% BC 13.38% Winnipeg 5.98% Edmonton 1.80%

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 98.32% Montreal 0.85% Toronto 0.52% Ottawa 0.31%

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 61.09% Calgary 36.46% BC 1.79% Winnipeg 0.50% Edmonton 0.16%

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 77.49% Calgary 43.03% Saskatchewan 41.14% BC 11.01% Toronto 9.84% Montreal 6.27% Winnipeg 5.10% Edmonton 3.78% Ottawa 2.34%

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 39.67% Calgary 25.56% Saskatchewan 16.85% BC 6.13% Toronto 4.46% Winnipeg 2.37% Montreal 2.11% Edmonton 2.03% Ottawa 0.82%

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION Calgary/Hamilton 33.15% Saskatchewan/Hamilton 31.88% BC/Hamilton 7.31% Calgary/Toronto 4.26% Saskatchewan/Toronto 4.02%