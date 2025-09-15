MMQB: 4 reasons the 2025 season is one of the best yet

The 2025 season has been awesome so far.

I know recency bias is a thing and it’s something I always try to take into consideration. With that said, I’ve found this season as enjoyable as any I can remember. The on-field product has been outstanding. And the storylines have been intriguing with an unpredictable stretch drive in front of us. It really has been that good.

So why has it been such a great campaign? We’ve got four potential reasons on this week’s MMQB.

THE PLAYOFF RACE

As we enter Week 16, when the season will pass the three-quarter mark, everything seems up for grabs. Saskatchewan is the only team to have clinched a playoff spot, while Calgary and Hamilton look like strong bets to punch their tickets, too. Beyond that, though, it’s anyone’s guess as to how things finish.

In the West Division, one game separates Winnipeg, BC, and Edmonton for the third and final playoff spot. Even better, the Elks play both teams down the stretch to give us some head-to-head drama. Oh, and the potential of a crossover has decreased recently, adding that much more intrigue.

With their gutsy 31-30 win over the Elks on Saturday, Toronto has won three straight and is only a game back of reclaiming the third and final East Division playoff spot. Remember, a crossover team must finish with more wins than the team they’re attempting to displace. And the Argos just happen to have two games against BC and one against Edmonton before the regular season ends.

QUARTERBACK PLAY

It’s the highest profile position in the sport and goodness has it been on point.

Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell has proven his 2024 resurgence was no fluke. Mitchell’s follow-up campaign has him leading the league with 27 touchdown passes while sitting second with 3,883 passing yards. The guy he’s chasing in that category is Nick Arbuckle of the Argos, who’s pacing the league with 4,089 yards as one of the feel good stories of 2025.

Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris is having a career year at 39 and set a new league record earlier for consecutive games over 70 per cent passing. Cody Fajardo leads the league with a 77.0 per cent completion rate and a 111.3 quarterback rating while guiding the Elks back into playoff contention. And Vernon Adams Jr. has been one of the main catalysts of a Stampeders team sitting second in the West Division after missing the playoffs last year.

THOSE GREAT FINISHES

It feels like we’re getting a highlight reel finish every single week in 2025. Week 15 was no exception, with Toronto’s walk off win over the Elks in an entertaining, back-and-forth football game. It was another in a long line of heart stopping finishes we’ve been gifted this season.

In Week 14 it was Ottawa’s incredible fourth quarter comeback at home to the Lions. Week 13 saw Toronto walk it off (again) minutes after Hamilton scored what we all thought was a game winning touchdown. Week 11? Yeah, that was Sergio Castillo helping Winnipeg avoid overtime against a REDBLACKS team that scored two touchdowns less than two minutes apart to erase a large deficit.

I think you’re seeing the pattern here.

ALL THAT CANADIAN TALENT

Providing a place for Canadian players to play has always been a hallmark of this league. But the talent we’ve seen in recent years has helped push the on-field product to a new level. And that starts with the one name we didn’t mention above when focusing on this season’s stellar play at quarterback.

BC’s Nathan Rourke has positioned himself as the frontrunner for Most Outstanding Canadian as his outstanding return to the CFL continues. Despite missing a pair of games due to injury. Rourke is amongst the league leaders in passing yards (3,604), passing touchdowns (20), and quarterback rating (109.1). And Rourke’s dual threat ability remains a factor, too; he’s racked up 381 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.

But highlighting Rourke is just scratching the surface. Justin McInnis, Nic Demski, and Kiondré Smith have been three of the league’s most impactful receivers. And Tyson Philpot just went off for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Montreal’s surprising 48-31 win over the Riders on Saturday. Philpot, who’s only been able to appear in seven games, would be much closer to the league leaders with the benefit of a full season.

On defence, Adrian Greene of the Stamps and Saskatchewan’s Tevaughn Campbell have been the league’s two best corners this season, despite the fact that both are dealing with injuries at the moment. That claim is backed up both by counting stats and the advanced metrics at Pro Football Focus. Hamilton’s Stavros Katsantonis, on the other hand, has only continued strengthening his case as the CFL’s best safety.

The fact we haven’t spent time on the reigning Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira or the swack of great offensive lineman just speaks to how strong the Canadian talent has been this season.