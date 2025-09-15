Riders sign American DB Sheldrick Redwine

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Sheldrick Redwine, the team announced on Sunday.

Redwine was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round, 119th overall, of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over two full seasons (2019-20) with the Browns, he played in 27 games (starting six) and made one interception. He added a second interception off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger in the 2020 AFC Wild Card Game.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Miami native went on to spend time with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins in 2021-22, before spending time on the practice rosters of the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders (2023-24). In total he suited up for 34 total regular season NFL games and registered a career total of 77 tackles, one sack, one interception and three pass deflections.

Collegiately, the Miami native played four seasons (2015-18) at the University of Miami, suiting up in 49 games as a Hurricane. He registered a collegiate career 164 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, four sacks, five interceptions, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He set career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions as a senior, earning an All-ACC Honorable Mention.