Wynton McManis, Argos’ defence a top CFL Fantasy play?

TORONTO — Are you having trouble choosing your defence in CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet?

Worry not, Wynton McManis has got you covered.

The Toronto Argonauts linebacker had yet another impressive outing against the Edmonton Elks in Week 15, finishing with six tackles and a sack to help the Double Blue come away with the win.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

McManis’ performance – and his defensive teammates – also helped fantasy owners come away with wins in their respective matchups by finishing as the top defence in CFL Fantasy in Week 15 with 12 fantasy points.

Andrew Chatfield Jr.’s scoop-and-score late in the fourth quarter was the catalyst to such performance, something that McManis foresaw on a chat with CFL.ca before the season.

“The Argos defence is gonna score a lot of points,” said the linebacker. “You don’t get that from a lot of different teams. (We) have a lot of playmakers at a lot of different positions, and they could come from anywhere. We pride ourselves on being a team or a defence that could change the game and control the game.”

It was the fifth time that the Argos defence scored in the double digits in CFL Fantasy, having previously done so in Week 4 (16 FP vs. OTT), Week 8 (10 FP vs. WPG), Week 9 (13 FP vs. WPG), and Week 12 (11 FP vs. BC). Toronto entered Week 15 second in sacks with 30 and added five more quarterback takedowns against the Elks.

McManis is confident that the Boatmen – and himself – will remain a solid fantasy play going forward.

“As long as Mr. Great Business is in the 48 there, you can kind of count on us being one of the top defences in the league,” finished McManis.

Toronto’s defence gets back on the field in Week 16 against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, September 19.