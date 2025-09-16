6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 16

Week 16 of CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet starts with a pair of Alouettes atop our list of sleepers.

We’re also focused on an emerging pass-catching talent in Winnipeg along with a Week 15 sleepers holdover who might graduate off here this week.

QUARTERBACK

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal, $10,000 Salary (at Toronto, Friday)

Whoa! Just when it seemed like the Als’ season was on the verge of slipping away, a healthy McLeod Bethel-Thompson returned to the lineup in Week 15 and torched the vaunted Roughriders’ defence for a season-best 23.2 fantasy points, finishing with 369 passing yards and a pair of majors while adding 12 more yards on the ground. Of course, having a healthy Tyson Philpot goes a long way toward success. Suddenly, it looks like the Montreal offence is out of its slump.

Will the good times continue rolling as Montreal kicks off Week 16 at BMO against a Toronto team equally intent on closing the gap on East Division leader Hamilton? Perhaps. The Argos are the league’s most pivot-friendly defence, allowing a 111.1 efficiency rating to opposing QBs. They’re also big-play friendly, having allowed 25 completions of 30+ yards. Bethel-Thompson is positioned for another solid outing, one that will easily exceed his projected 10.8 FP. His affordable salary will make him popular among fantasy users.

RUNNING BACK

Stevie Scott III, Montreal, $3,000 Salary (at Toronto, Friday)

Stevie Scott III filled in for the injured Travis Theis and ran for 125 yards on 19 carries in the Alouettes’ win over the Riders. This came from a back who had just 15 carries for 60 yards in his previous four games with Montreal, as finding carries between Theis and Sean Thomas Erlington was hard to come by.

That shouldn’t be an issue this week. Scott III’s Week 15 performance will lead to more touches, especially against a Toronto run defence allowing 104 yards per game. No team allows more yardage on first down than the Argos, who yield an average of 7.5 yards per play. With his combination of elusiveness and power, Scott III will be a popular addition to fantasy lineups. His low salary and potential volume of touches create flexibility for fantasy users.

RECEIVERS

Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary (at Ottawa, Saturday)

Winnipeg’s receiving corps this season has been Nic Demski and a variety of pass-catchers that flash potential for a game or two before injuries or regression take them out of fantasy consideration. Ontaria Wilson is the next in line, having scored 19.9 fantasy points in his Week 14 debut before following up with 12.4 FP in the Week 15 loss at Hamilton.

Targets have been no problem for Wilson, who had eight in Week 14 and seven in Week 15. Wilson seems to have the seal of approval from Chris Streveler, and if the Bombers go without Zach Collaros again this week, then Wilson’s sleeper potential only increases. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the REDBLACKS allow 284 passing yards per game and must face a Winnipeg offence that will have to throw the ball to keep pace. Ottawa’s second-ranked run defence will be zeroed in on Brady Oliveira, so look for Wilson to at least hit his projection of 11.4 FP. In reality, Wilson could be in the 15-17 FP range if this game becomes a higher-scoring affair than expected.

Makai Polk, Toronto, $10,000 Salary (vs. Montreal, Friday)

The 2024 East Division All-CFL receiver’s return from a dip down South has been a resounding success, as Makai Polk scored 18.4 fantasy points in Week 14 and added 15.5 FP in the Week 15 win over Edmonton. There is no question that the Argos are going to throw the ball, and even with a blistering hot Jake Herslow and the smooth consistency of Dejon Brissett, Polk will still have plenty of targets in his direction as the Boatmen bid for a fourth straight win.

Montreal’s pass defence has been in the middle of the pack this season, yet it has limited pivot Nick Arbuckle in the previous two meetings, holding him to 273 yards in the regular season opener and 242 yards in Week 7. However, the addition of Spencer Brown will open up a run game Toronto did not have previously, so look for Polk to benefit from a more balanced offence. Projected for 11.9 FP, Polk should be well within range of exceeding his average of 16.9 FP.

OJ Hiliare, Edmonton, $5,500 Salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

Like a popular 1970s motion picture at your local bijou, OJ Hiliare is held over another week. The newcomer continues to be an intriguing sleeper, as he scored 10.9 fantasy points in Week 15. Hiliare’s targets have increased each week, having been targeted six times in Saturday’s loss to the Argos, and his reliability (13 catches on 15 targets) only bolsters the trust Cody Fajardo continues to build with him.

Hiliare has recorded the second-most fantasy points among Elks receivers the past two weeks, and with Kaion Julien-Grant establishing himself as Edmonton’s WR1, Hiliare is emerging as the sidekick to KJG. The offence will need more than Justin Rankin to outduel a Hamilton offence that averages 27.2 points per game, so expect a lot of Hiliare on Saturday. His projected 6.8 FPO is mild compared to what he can do should this become a track meet. We think it will be, which is why we’re looking for 12-14 FP from Hiliare.

Jevon Cottoy, BC, $9,300 Salary (at Calgary, Friday)

Although he doesn’t get the fantasy attention fellow Lions receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis merit, Jevon Cottoy has shown himself to be a solid fantasy play at times this season. Cottoy has six games of double-digit fantasy numbers, including a season-best 20 in Week 12 that was fuelled by his fourth and fifth majors of the 2025 campaign.

The first matchup against the Stampeders this season feels like a good time to consider Cottoy in your fantasy lineup. Calgary has allowed a league-low 265 passing yards per game while also topping the CFL with only 14 touchdown passes given up. With much of the Stamps’ focus being placed on Hatcher, McInnis, and running back James Butler, Cottoy should be able to see favourable matchups. His size and strength make him potent near the goal line, which is why we envision Cottoy topping his projected 9.6 FP and recording his seventh double-digit outing for fantasy users.