AMSOIL Power Rankings: Where does each team rank?

TORONTO — A surprising loss by the No. 1 team on the AMSOIL Power Rankings showcases just how much parity there is around the league right now.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders remain on top due to their overall body of work, but the distance between first and last is as thin as it has been in recent memory, opening up the door for all nine teams to make a run in the final stretch of the season.

Where does each team rank in this week’s Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.

RELATED

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3)

Last week: 1

Last game: 48-31 loss to Montreal

Next Game: at Edmonton, September 27

Worth noting: The Riders became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in Week 15, but were unable to ride that momentum to a win over the Alouettes in Week 15. The team was without defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell and Marcus Sayles due to injury, leading to a big game for both McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Tyson Philpot. Saskatchewan remains the No. 1 team in the Power Rankings and have a 97.01 per cent chance to host a playoff game according to the KPMG Playoff probability. The team is now headed to its final bye week as they prepare to make a run at the 112th Grey Cup.

2. Calgary Stampeders (8-4)

Last week: 2

Last game: 31-19 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. BC, September 19

Worth noting: Last week was a bye week for the Calgary Stampeders, who are coming off a loss in Week 14 to the Edmonton Elks. With the Riders’ loss, Calgary still has a chance to make a run at the West Division crown, but it starts with a tough matchup against the BC Lions in Week 16. A long injury report list for the Stamps has with names like Folarin Orimolade missing practice and Adrian Greene practicing fully looms large as they prepare to host the Leos.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-5)

Last week: 3

Last game: 32-21 win over Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Edmonton, September 20

Worth noting: Make it two wins in a row for the Tiger-Cats after they dispatched the Blue Bombers in Week 15. A good sign for the ‘Cats is the play of running back Greg Bell, who went off for 137 yards and a touchdown against Winnipeg, offering the perfect complement to an explosive aerial attack. Hamilton is four points ahead of the Alouettes in the East Division, sitting comfortably in the driver’s seat for a division crown.

4. Toronto Argonauts (5-8)

Last week: 6

Last game: 31-30 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. Montreal, September 19

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts were able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Week 15 thanks to a clutch fourth-quarter performance. The defence scored on a fumble return that gave them the lead, while the offence was able to once again put them ahead after the Elks retook the lead late in the fourth. Ryan Dinwiddie’s team was able to overcome a six-turnover performance and an injury to starting quarterback Nick Arbuckle. Next up is a battle against Montreal that could have big implications in the East Division standings.

5. Edmonton Elks (5-8)

Last week: 5

Last game: 31-30 loss to Toronto

Next game: at Hamilton, September 20

Worth noting: It was a close loss for the Elks, who almost captured their fifth win in six games. The loss keeps Edmonton in last in the West Division, but the team is still within striking distance of a playoff spot. A swarming defence that forced four interceptions and two turnover on downs could be a weapon as the team travels to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats in Week 16. Cody Fajardo‘s league-leading completion percentage (77.0) gives them an opportunity to contend against any team, including the high-flying Tabbies.

6. BC Lions (6-7)

Last week: 7

Last game: 38-27 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Calgary, September 19

Worth noting: The Lions took the rematch against the REDBLACKS in Week 15 after losing to Ottawa in Week 14. Nathan Rourke was once again his spectacular self, accounting for three touchdowns and 344 total yards. BC currently sits in fourth in the West Division and would earn the crossover spot over Toronto if the season ended today. A matchup against the Stampeders in Week 16 could move BC to within two points of second place with a win.

7. Montreal Alouettes (6-7)

Last week: 9

Last game: 48-31 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: at Toronto, September 19

Worth noting: The Alouettes were able to capture a much needed win against the Roughriders in Week 15 and stop a five-game losing streak thanks in part to the efforts of Tyson Philpot and McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Injuries have derailed the Alouettes’ season in 2025, but as the team starts to get healthier with stars like Philpot looking like their dominant selves, the Alouettes could go on a run late in the season in the same way they did in 2023. Toronto is knocking on the door for second in the East, making their matchup in Week 16 a pivotal one for both teams.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7)

Last week: 4

Last game: 32-21 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at Ottawa, September 20

Worth noting: The Bombers have lost three straight after dropping their Week 15 contest against the Tiger-Cats. Like the Alouettes, Winnipeg is dealing with injuries to key players like Zach Collaros, who missed last week’s game against Hamilton, and receiver Dalton Schoen, who is out for the season. Despite the losing streak, the Blue and Gold still sit third in the West Division, but will have to fend off the Lions and Elks in the final stretch of the season. Winnipeg now travels to the nation’s capital to face the REDBLACKS in Week 16.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (4-9)

Last week: 8

Last game: 38-27 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, September 20

Worth noting: Ottawa was unable to make it two in a row against the Lions, losing the rematch despite once again getting good quarterback play from Dustin Crum. Ottawa is last in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings but is still in contention for a post-season spot, sitting two points back of third place in the East Division and four points back of the Lions, who currently hold the crossover spot. The margin for error is very slim now for Ottawa, starting with a matchup against the Blue Bombers in Week 16 that is a must-win for Bob Dyce’s squad.