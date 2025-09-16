Honour Roll, Week 15: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Tyrell Ford, Riders’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO – McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Tyrell Ford and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 15 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 15: OFFENCE

QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 48 – SSK 31

PFF Player Grade: 93.4

20-of-26 passing (76.9 per cent) for season-highs in yards (379) and touchdowns (three)

Four 30+ yard completions, including a 77-yard effort to Tyson Philpot in the fourth quarter to set up a major

Zero interceptions

151.1 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 15: DEFENCE

DB | Tyrell Ford | Edmonton Elks | EDM 30 – TOR 31

PFF Player Grade: 90.5

58 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles and one interception

90.3 Grade on 43 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 15: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | MTL 48 – SSK 31

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 15

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10

​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)