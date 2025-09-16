Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 16 picks

TORONTO — The race is still as close as ever.

As the weeks go by, the sun sets earlier, and the stakes get higher in the CFL, the race for the top dog in the CFL.ca writer picks continues to be anyone’s game.

Pat Steinberg still sits in first, but Matt Cauz is just a game behind him. Kristina Costabile is two behind the leader, while Vicki Hall and Jamie Nye are three.

What happens this week?

MONTREAL AT TORONTO

Friday, September 19

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Another week, another Lirim Hajrullahu walk-off field goal. For the second straight game, the Argonauts won in dramatic fashion, this time overcoming six turnovers to defeat the Edmonton Elks. Nick Arbuckle didn’t finish the game because of injury, so it was Jarret Doege who orchestrated the game-winning drive to put them in field goal range. Montreal is also feeling good about their Week 15 win, with McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Tyson Philpot having their best games of the season after defeating the league’s top team, Saskatchewan. Which team keeps the momentum rolling into this week? The writers are almost split, but give the edge to the visitors.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Montreal

BC AT CALGARY

Friday, September 19

9:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

BC snapped a two-game losing skid in Week 15, defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS and improving to 6-7. The Lions defence won the line of scrimmage, tallying seven sacks, including four from Mathieu Betts. Nathan Rourke continued to show why he’s in the conversation for Most Outstanding Canadian, throwing for his eighth 300+ yard game of the season. Calgary is returning from a bye week, rested and refreshed as they look to put their Week 14 loss to the Edmonton Elks behind them. All but one of the pick makers think the Stampeders will get the W.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Calgary

WINNIPEG AT OTTAWA

Saturday, September 20

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

The Bombers dropped their third straight game in Week 15, this time at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Chris Streveler was at quarterback for Winnipeg, with Zach Collaros sidelined with a head injury. Will Collaros return this week? It remains to be seen at the time of this writing, meaning all eyes will be on the injury reports leading up to Saturday afternoon’s contest. The REDBLACKS were handed their ninth loss of the season last week, but despite that, Dustin Crum had a second straight contest throwing for over 300 yards. Will he need to sub in for Dru Brown again this week, or will Ottawa’s starter be ready to get back to work?

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Ottawa

EDMONTON AT HAMILTON

Saturday, September 20

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

Edmonton won the turnover battle against the Argonauts, collecting four interceptions and two turnovers on downs, but it wasn’t enough to stop Toronto’s comeback. Mark Kilam’s group will need to put the heartbreaker behind them, as they head to Hamilton to take on the East-leading Tiger-Cats. After their Week 15 win over Winnipeg, the Ticats have become the 112th Grey Cup favourite, according to the KPMG Playoff Probability. Will Bo Levi Mitchell and co. keep things rolling against an Elks team that has gone 4-2 in their last six games? All of the writers think the home team wins.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Hamilton