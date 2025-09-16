REDBLACKS sign QB Hajj-Malik Williams, DL Jesse Evans

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have signed American quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and American defensive lineman Jesse Evans.

After four seasons at Campbell from 2019 to 2023, Williams entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season, leaving as the program’s all-time leader in career passing yards, and touchdowns.

The Atlanta product transferred to UNLV, where he started in 13 games, completing 150 passes for 1,941 yards and 19 touchdowns, also rushing 161 times for 851 yards, and nine touchdowns on the ground. He attended mini-camp with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2025 season.

Appearing in 25 games over two seasons for Louisiana Tech, Evans racked up 72 total tackles, twelve and a half tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, and a pass breakup. He previously spent three seasons at Prairie View A&M, recording 110 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries in 24 games.