Argos list QB Nick Arbuckle as out vs. Als

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will be without quarterback Nick Arbuckle on Friday night when they host the Montreal Alouettes.

The Argos pivot was listed as out on the team’s official injury report on Wednesday as he deals with a calf injury.

Arbuckle was injured late in Week 15’s matchup against the Edmonton Elks and did not finish the contest. Before leaving the game, the 31-year-old completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

In 13 games this season, Arbuckle has completed 72.5 per cent of his passes and thrown for a league-leading 4,089 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Jarret Doege filled in for Arbuckle in the remainder of last weekend’s game and helped orchestrate the drive that put Toronto in position to kick the game-winning, walk-off field goal. According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, Doege is expected to start this week.

Kickoff on Friday night is at 7:00 p.m. ET at BMO Field and can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada or on CFL+ in the U.S. or internationally.