Bryan Chiu, Jeremaine Copeland left Hall of Fame mark with Als

On September 19, seven new legends will be officially inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Two of the members in this 2025 class are well known to Montreal fans. Offensive lineman Bryan Chiu and receiver Jeremaine Copeland left an indelible mark during their time with the Alouettes in the early 2000s.

I spoke with Anthony Calvillo and Luc Brodeur-Jourdain to reflect on the careers of these two Canadian Football League (CFL) greats.

Chiu joined the Alouettes in 1997, one year ahead of Calvillo. A product of Washington State University, he quickly established himself as a top-tier centre in the CFL. When Calvillo joined the team, he and Chiu quickly developed a strong bond, an important element between a quarterback and his centre.

The two teammates were both named to the East Division All-CFL Team for the first time in 2000. Chiu would go on to receive this honour eight more times throughout his career.

“Chiu was always a very consistent player,” Calvillo recalls. “He had a lot of responsibility, with the play-calling, but he always performed at a high level.”

Copeland, meanwhile, landed with the Alouettes in 2001, after brief stints in Europe and in the XFL in the United States. His talent and infectious personality quickly made him a popular player in the team’s locker room.

“He had so much fun. He was very competitive, but he had that kind of presence that made you want to play alongside him,” explains the former Alouettes pivot. “He was a great teammate and, of course, he made big plays.”

After a short stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2002, Copeland returned to Montreal to complete the CFL season. In just five regular season games, he amassed 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Copeland’s most memorable game as an Alouette probably was the 90th Grey Cup in 2002, when he played against Edmonton in icy weather, which Calvillo remembers vividly.

“Everything was frozen,” said the former quarterback. “Everyone was slipping. I remember the players wondering what kind of cleats to wear. Once on the field, the guys made big plays, especially Copeland.”

In the fourth quarter, with the score 11-10 in favour of the Alouettes, Calvillo connected with Copeland, who reached the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown. Edmonton then scored a major, but missed the two-point attempt, making the score 18-16 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

In desperation, the home team attempted an onside kick, but Copeland grabbed the ball and returned it to the end zone, again for a distance of 47 yards.

The Alouettes won the game 25-16, hoisting their fifth Grey Cup in history.

“It was when Copeland scored the touchdown on the onside kick that I knew we were going to win,” said Calvillo. “I always tell people that while I was awarded the game’s MVP, it should have gone to Copeland.”

The latter played with the Alouettes until 2004, before concluding his career in Calgary and Toronto. During his time in Montreal, he recorded 213 catches for 3,445 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Chiu, meanwhile, remained with the Alouettes for his entire career, which ended in 2009, the same year a young Luc Brodeur-Jourdain made his professional debut. For a young player like him, a veteran of Chiu’s caliber served as the perfect mentor as he acclimated to the CFL.

“Bryan was someone who welcomed the young players to the team with arms wide open,” Brodeur-Jourdain recalled. “He was willing to share his knowledge. He constantly gave me advice. At my first camp in 2008, I was assigned more to the guard position. When I came back in 2009, that’s when I started taking reps at centre. Bryan helped me tremendously. At first, it was about mastering snaps, then came the calls and assignments.”

“Bryan had exceptional skills on the field,” continued the current Alouettes offensive line coach. “His lateral movement, his ability to get out on underhanded passes when blocked. He often reached the linebackers, or even the defensive backs. He puts his body to the test; he gave his all throughout his career. He played with a fierceness and passion that inspired the players.”