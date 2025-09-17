Ticats add American OL Joey Lombard to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American offensive lineman Joey Lombard to their expanded practice roster.

Lombard, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound Anoka, Minnesota native played his entire collegiate career at the University of South Dakota, starting 48 of 51 games for the Coyotes.

In his senior year, he captained the offensive line, helping anchor a unit that ranked second in tackles for loss allowed (2.93), sixth in rushing offence (215.9 yards per game), ninth in total offence (436.9 yards per game), and ninth in sacks allowed (0.93 per game).