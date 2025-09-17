Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 16

Running back is where it’s at in the Week 16 edition of the CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet rankings.

All five are positioned to crack 20+ fantasy points, giving fantasy users a reliable anchor. The potential absence of Nick Arbuckle greatly impacts the rankings at both quarterback and receiver, respectively.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (24.7 Projected Fantasy Points): Don’t let Nathan Rourke facing the Stampeders’ league-best pass defence keep you from starting him. Last week’s 31.6 fantasy points were the eighth time this season he topped at least 20 FP while accounting for at least two majors in five of his previous seven starts.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (18.6 PFP): Greg Bell has sparked the offence the past two games, leading to just 12.4 FP and 17.8 FP from Bo Levi Mitchell, who will get another shot against an Edmonton defence he scored 26.5 FP against in Week 9.

3. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $15,000 Salary (15.4 PFP): Vernon Adams Jr. has been a roller coaster for fantasy users, delivering 39.1 FP in Week 10 and 12 before stumbling with 10.3 FP and 11.7 FP in Weeks 13 and 14. Expect Adams Jr. to take advantage of a Lions defence that has allowed 24 passing majors and a league-high 26 completions of 30+ yards.

4. Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (14.8 PFP): Steady yet unspectacular, Cody Fajardo has scored at least 12.5 FP in nine straight games. He may not rack up explosive numbers, but you’ll feel certain Fajardo is going to be a positive add for your lineup.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (18.4 PFP): Plug and play. That’s all you need to do with Brady Oliveira, who has accounted for over 100 scrimmage yards in four of his last six. His presence as a receiver (47 receptions leads all running backs) will more than offset the challenge that will come from facing an Ottawa defence allowing just 89 rushing yards per game.

2. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $14,000 Salary (18.6 PFP): Fantasy users benefitted from Greg Bell’s last two games with a total of 61.8 FP. A third straight 100-yard game presents a daunting challenge against a solid Elks run defence, but Bell will at least continue his streak of double-digit fantasy points, which he has scored in each of his 10 games.

3. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $14,900 Salary (19.5 PFP): Scoring “just” 11.5 FP feels like a letdown for Justin Rankin, who had scored at least 20.4 FP in four of his previous six games. The league leader with 13 big plays, Rankin runs it back against a Tiger-Cats run defence that’s last in both rushing yards allowed per game (110.5) and yards per carry (5.7).

4. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,700 Salary (12.5 PFP): Dedrick Mills had a Week 14 stinker (7.5 FP) and has failed to score a major in four of his last five games. However, he returns from the open week and squares up versus BC’s defence, which has allowed 37 offensive touchdowns and 6.9 yards on first down. Don’t be surprised if Mills cracks 20+ FP for the first time since scoring a season-best 33.4 FP in Week 1.

5. Spencer Brown, Toronto, $8,500 Salary (13.3 PFP): With Nick Arbuckle potentially out of the lineup, Spencer Brown should see an extended role as both a runner and receiver as the Argos rely on their running back as the focal point of the offence.

RECEIVERS

1. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $15,000 Salary (18.1 PFP): Having scored at least 20.1 fantasy points in three of the last four games, Keon Hatcher Sr. continues to tally elite numbers for fantasy users. The Stampeders will offer a challenge, yet keep betting on Hatcher Sr. to anchor your fantasy lineup.

2. Jake Herslow, Toronto, $11,000 Salary (20.7 PFP): He’d be atop the list if there weren’t a change at pivot, as Jake Herslow has scored eight majors while finding the end zone in five straight games. He’s gone for at least 22.4 fantasy points in four of those five and should be able to maintain his average of 18.1 FP per game.

3. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $13,600 Salary (18.8 PFP): When healthy, Tyson Philpot has been a solid fantasy producer, scoring at least 14.7 FP three times before being injured. Don’t count on another 45.3 FP this week, but look for him to light up Toronto’s defence, which has given up 23 passing majors and 25 completions of 30+.

4. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $12,900 Salary (15.6 PFP): Justin Hardy had games of 22.2 FP, 29.6 FP, and 27.2 FP in the last five outings. Whoever is starting at pivot for the REDBLACKS will not matter for fantasy users, who should be wise to find a roster spot for Hardy. The receiver ranks among league leaders with a 71.8 per cent catch rate.

5. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,500 Salary (17.6 PFP): The slump in Weeks 8 and 9 is in the rearview mirror for Kenny Lawler, who has scored at least 11.9 FP in four of the last five. He scored just 6.8 FP in the previous meeting against Edmonton. Don’t count on Lawler repeating such a low number.

6. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,900 Salary (15.3 PFP): A mere 118 yards from another 1,000-yard season, Nic Demski had previous success against Ottawa, scoring 18.8 FP in Week 11. The potential return of Zach Collaros to the lineup will jolt Demski, who had just 9.8 FP in Week 15.

7. Justin McInnis, BC, $13,900 Salary (15.3 PFP): Justin McInnis (888 yards) could join his teammate Hatcher Sr. among the 1,000-yard club this week. He’s put up a pair of 100-yard games over his last five starts, which has helped him enter Week 16 ranked fourth in receiving yards.

8. Dominique Rhymes, Calgary, $11,200 Salary (11.7 PFP): His numbers have tailed off over the past three games, yet now is not the time to give up on Dominique Rhymes. With the matchup against BC expected to be a high-scoring affair, Rhymes will look more like the dominant pass-catcher he was when he scored majors in three straight games (Weeks 7-9) while putting up games of 19.9 FP and 20.3 FP in the process.

9. Dejon Brissett, Toronto, $11,500 Salary (13.1 PFP): Dejon Brissett earns a pass after scoring 6.8 FP in Week 15, his lowest total since Week 9. The presence of Makai Polk has impacted the Argos’ passing game, but look for Brissett to play the role of security blanket for the Argos.

10. Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $11,900 Salary (14.9 PFP): His numbers have perked up the past four games, as Bralon Addison has had games of 26.5 fantasy points and 24.5 FP. Addison scored 13.7 FP in the previous matchup against the Blue Bombers in Week 11 and will be in range of this week’s projection.

11. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $12,500 Salary (12.6 PFP): With Tyson Philpot back atop the Als’ pecking order at receiver, Tyler Snead’s numbers have taken a tumble, scoring a combined 11.2 FP the last two games. McLeod Bethel-Thompson should be able to get Snead back on course against a suspect Argos pass defence.

12. Kaion Julien-Grant, Edmonton, $9,400 Salary (10.1 PFP): Looking for a value play? Peek out Kaion Julien-Grant, who has scored majors in consecutive games while seizing the WR1 status in Edmonton. Hamilton’s pass defence has been solid, but Julien-Grant’s big-play potential will continue to grant him more targets from Cody Fajardo.

DEFENCES

1. Hamilton, $6,500 Salary (6.6 PFP): The Ticats are second with 17 interceptions, which has helped them finish with positive defensive points in nine straight games.

2. Calgary, $8,400 Salary (7.2 PFP): No defence is stingier than the Stampeders when it comes to yielding big plays. Calgary has given up just 24 this season, tops in the league.

3. Toronto, $8,200 Salary (6.2 PFP): Twice in the last three games, the Argos have scored double-digit fantasy points. They also lead the league with five defensive majors.

4. BC, $4,000 Salary (3.4 PFP): A pass rush ranked third with 29 sacks is the carrying point for the Leos, who rank second with 267.2 passing yards allowed per game.