10 most dramatic wins of the 2025 season so far

The 2025 season has had many edge-of-your-seat moments, and as we head into the final six weeks of the season and the playoffs, we know there are going to be more to come.

Every team has won a game with some serious drama.

So let’s relive your (and everyone else’s) team’s most dramatic win of the season.

These are my favourites and there are a few teams that could start quite the debate on which was the best finish!

TORONTO’S DOUBLE WALK-OFFS | WEEK 15 | OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

Okay, I’m starting with a debate right out of the gate with the Argonauts because I can’t decide which Lirim Hajrullahu walk-off I enjoyed the most!

Recency bias has me thinking of Week 15’s epic final few minutes with the Edmonton Elks and the Toronto Argonauts. The image of Ryan Dinwiddie and Jarret Doege sprinting in front of the Elks bench after the game-winning field goal is going to be a forever “remember when” moment when we look back at the 2025 season!

Andrew Chatfield Jr.’s fumble return for the touchdown with just over three minutes left to give the Argonauts the lead was the first thing that brought me out of my chair.

And then, after Cody Fajardo orchestrated a potential game-winning field goal drive, to have Doege execute a crucial third-and-four conversion against his former team and finish off a drive for the walk-off is as epic as it gets.

Or is it?

The OK Tire Labour Day Weekend bomb to Dejon Brissett will go down as another memorable moment in the Argonauts season.

It was also an intense comeback in the fourth quarter for the Argonauts on Labour Day, as the Tiger-Cats took a 27-18 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Argonauts went back-to-back drives with touchdowns to take the lead with under three minutes left, and after Bo Levi Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats couldn’t convert on third down with 1:30 left on the clock, it appeared to be over.

Nope.

Hamilton forced a two-and-out and drives the field to score with 18 seconds left on the clock.

And then the miracle happened. Nick Arbuckle went over the middle to find Brissett at the Tiger-Cats’ 35-yard line with defenders all over him, but what happened next is one of the most memorable plays of the season. Brissett was able to shake loose and took the ball to the four-yard line with 0:01 left on the clock. THEY WERE ONE SECOND AWAY FROM HEARTBREAK!

Of course, Hajrullahu stepped in to hammer home the 11-yard, game-winner with 0:00 left.

See… I can’t choose which one I like the most!

RENE’S REDEMPTION IN CALGARY! | WEEK 10

The Calgary Stampeders haven’t been a part of too many close ones. To their credit, they’ve been able to put teams away and not leave to chance this season.

But one game needed their veteran kicker to shake off a crucial fourth quarter miss to come up big with zeros on the clock.

In Week 10 (the craziest week of the season!), the Bombers travelled to Calgary for a western clash, and it came down to the field goal kickers in the fourth quarter.

With just over three minutes left, René Paredes had a chance to put the Stampeders up four and force the Blue Bombers to score a touchdown to take the lead (which was unlikely as Calgary’s defence had dominated in the second half). Paredes missed, which allowed Sergio Castillo’s booming leg to kick a 63-yard bomb with a minute left to give the Bombers a 27-25 lead.

Vernon Adams Jr. was able to get Paredes back into field goal range with 0:00 on the clock for the kicker to redeem himself for the earlier miss. The veteran didn’t disappoint with a 40-yard walk-off field goal!

That win was a big momentum shift for the Stampeders, who were on a two-game losing streak and heading into a bye week.

CAT FIGHT HEADS TO OVERTIME | WEEK 10

Let’s just keep it on Week 10 in the CFL. I’m not lying… it was the craziest week of the year.

The BC Lions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats went blow-for-blow in the second half, as there was only one punt in the entire second half. The two teams scored a combined 56 points in the second half.

There were zero punts in the fourth quarter as the teams traded field goals until Nathan Rourke’s touchdown pass to James Butler for the go-ahead score with 38 seconds left in the game.

You knew what was about to happen at that point. Bo Levi Mitchell answered with a drive to set up the game-tying field goal with no time left and the game was off to overtime.

What happened next, you couldn’t have predicted.

On the second play of overtime, Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White fumbled the ball and defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix jumped on the ball for the Lions.

All Nathan Rourke had to do was hand the ball off to James Butler four times before Sean Whyte knocked in the walk-off winner in overtime for BC.

FAJARDO KICK STARTS THE ELKS TURNAROUND | WEEK 10

Guess what? More drama in Week 10!

While this won’t go down as the best game of the year, it was the most exciting finish for Elks fans. The Elks were coming off a heartbreaking loss to Hamilton in Week 9, when Kaion Julien-Grant dropped a game-winning touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo, but it was time for redemption for the duo a week later in Montreal.

Edmonton was on their second three-game losing streak of the season, and it was Fajardo’s third start after getting the tap to replace Tre Ford.

The team’s desperation for a win showed, as did Fajardo’s trust in Julien-Grant in crunch time. Down 22-17 with under a minute left, Fajardo looked his way on a big second-and-10 to extend the drive and move the ball to Montreal’s 24-yard line.

Two plays later, Fajardo went his way again, and this time Julien-Grant hung on and got into the end zone for the game-winning score with just 15 seconds left.

That win sparked the Elks, as they’ve now won four of their last six games to get right back in the playoff hunt.

PICK-TWO!!!! | OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

We’ll leave Week 10 behind and go to the one team that didn’t have a dramatic game in Week 10, the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In fact, they were the only team that week who didn’t have a memorable game because they were on the bye week!

And I’ll be honest, I watched a lot of those close games in Week 10 on my cell phone in a campground in Saskatchewan because I was also on vacation that week.

But the best finish of the year for the Roughriders was against their biggest rival.

The OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup in Regina didn’t disappoint, though it was starting to look like the Riders would run away with it when they made it 31-17 with nine minutes left.

That was when Zach Collaros engineered back-to-back touchdown drives, and due to a crazy Trevor Harris pooch punt single, the Bombers were going for two to even the score with 32 seconds left in the game.

What happened next will be another Labour Day memory for the ages for Riders fans as Tevaughn Campbell steps in front of Bombers’ receiver Dalton Schoen for the interception. He then went 110 yards the other way for the rare pick-two to give the Roughriders a 34-30 lead and ultimately a big Labour Day win for the Green and White.

WACKY AND WILD IN WINNIPEG | WEEK 11

Week 11 was a different story for the Bombers.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS paid a visit to Princess Auto Stadium and I think the stadium was on their feet and in shock for most of the final three minutes of the football game.

What was looking like a dominating game for the Bombers ended up being a finish that I still am having problems describing what happened and what both coaches were thinking in the final moments of that game.

After the Bombers took a 27-10 lead early in the fourth, Dustin Crum started the comeback. On consecutive drives, Crum ate up the clock while putting points on the board as the REDBLACKS cut the lead to 27-20 with 2:36 left on the clock.

Then all hell broke loose.

The REDBLACKS were able to stop the Bombers at the Ottawa 49-yard line and so with just over a minute left, Bombers coach Mike O’Shea sent out Sergio Castillo to try to ice the game from 58 yards.

You remember what happened next? There was a miss, and Kalil Pimpleton went 117-yards the other way with a game-tying missed field goal return touchdown. There was stunned silence in Winnipeg.

You’ve never heard it so quiet.

There was still lots of time for Zach Collaros to charge down the field for the win, but on his first play from scrimmage he went deep and got picked off at the Ottawa 21 with 0:37 seconds left.

Overtime, right? All the REDBLACKS had to do is run the ball twice to milk the clock, despite O’Shea still holding on to a timeout.

Instead, Bob Dyce rolled the dice and went for the win, throwing on first down… it was incomplete. Second down he decided to run. Timeout, Winnipeg.

Now, here we were with a punt and Winnipeg had enough to time to get into Castillo’s range again and that’s just what happened. The crowd went wild as Collaros ran for 17 yards to the Ottawa 50, and then hit Demski to allow Castillo with no time on the clock to walk it off.

CRUMBACK SUCCESSFUL! | WEEK 14

While the REDBLACKS fell short in Week 11, a few weeks later Dustin Crum was able to engineer a comeback (aka Crumback) against the BC Lions.

Down 30-16 in the fourth quarter, Ottawa needed their back up quarterback to be clutch, and Crum was.

In consecutive drives, the REDBACKS chipped away at the lead to make it 30-27, but the Lions kicked a field goal to go up by six.

Ottawa had a turnover on downs with 90 seconds left in the game and were in need of a missed field goal by BC to still have a chance … and it happened. Sean Whyte missed from 48 yards and Pimpleton brought it out. A hit out of bounds on the tackle gave Crum and the REDBLACKS a chance to win, but they only had 33 seconds to get into the end zone.

The pivot didn’t hold back, going long to Pimpleton on his first play to take Ottawa down to the 10-yard line. On the next play, the Crumback was complete with a 10-yard strike to Eugene Lewis for the tying points and a Lewis Ward point after. The win kept them in the race for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

ANOTHER CLASSIC CAT FIGHT | WEEK 8

Both games between the Lions and Tiger-Cats this season created some serious drama.

Two weeks before the overtime thriller in Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats were in BC to face the Lions. While things were tight between the two teams, Hamilton found themselves in desperation mode after a critical Greg Bell fumble.

The game was tied 23-23 when Sean Whyte gave the Lions a three-point lead with six minutes left and on the first play from scrimmage, Greg Bell lost the ball and the Lions recovered at the Hamilton 49-yard line.

The Lions took full advantage as Jeremiah Masoli crashed in from two yards out to make it a 10-point Lions’ lead with under four minutes left in the game.

And it was time Bo Levi Mitchell went to work. It took the Tiger-Cats four plays before Mitchell hit Brendan O’Leary-Orange for a 44-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead back to three.

The Lions subsequently went two-and-out, which allowed Mitchell to do it all over again, as he’s done so many times in his career. With two minutes on the clock, and a game to be won, the Tiger-Cats chewed up almost the entire two minutes as Mitchell hit Kiondré Smith for the 14th time in the game and second touchdown to take the lead and the win on the road.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT | WEEK 7

The last team we have to honour with their dramatic win is Montreal.

The Alouettes and Argonauts will play this weekend in a rematch of this game two months ago and in what could be a crucial outcome for playoff scenarios.

In Week 7, a Davis Alexander touchdown pass to Cole Spieker just before halftime gave the Alouettes the spark they needed to start their comeback win.

The momentum from the major carried on into the second half, as the Alouettes shutout the Argonauts the rest of the way. That meant that when the Als scored again – but missed the two point conversion – they were down 25-20 with plenty of time left.

But as time passed – and Montreal failed to score due to an incredible play by Derek Slywka to force a fumble – it was Toronto that had the ball with just over two minutes left to try to seal the win. That’s when Noel Thorpe’s defence stepped up to give the Als one more chance. Shawn Oakman barged in to sack Nick Arbuckle, who fumbled, to give Montreal the ball right back within scoring range. And score they did, albeit at a high cost.

Davis Alexander saw the hole open and took off for the go-ahead touchdown but grabbed that injured hamstring on his way across the goal line. It was a thrilling play but a devastating result for the Alouettes who haven’t seen their QB play since.