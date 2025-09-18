112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Ticats seek playoff berth

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats could be the second team this year to punch its ticket to the post-season.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders clinched a playoff spot last week, and now there’s a scenario in which Hamilton could do the same in Week 16.

If the Argos lose to the Als, the Lions lose to the Stamps, and the Ticats beat the Elks, Hamilton will clinch a playoff berth.

Saskatchewan has a chance to turn their playoff spot into one at home as well. With BC, Winnipeg and Edmonton losses, the Riders will host a playoff game at Mosaic Stadium.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

TOR LOSS and BC LOSS and HAM WIN = HAM clinches playoff berth

WEST DIVISION

BC LOSS and WPG LOSS and EDM LOSS = SSK clinches home playoff date

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 16 SCHEDULE