3 keys to victory for BC, Calgary in Week 16

CALGARY — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders meet for the first time this season when they close out a Friday Night Football doubleheader at McMahon Stadium.

BC is trying to get back to .500 after a win over Ottawa in Week 15 moved its record to 6-7.

Calgary enjoyed a bye last week.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: BC | CGY

» Game Notes: Lions at Stampeders

» Tickets: BC at Calgary

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

BC LIONS

1. SLOW THE PASS GAME

BC has given up at least 300 passing yards in three straight games, well up from their 267.2 average. Robert Carter Jr. leads the team with eight pass knockdowns and will be a key component to covering the Stamps’ pass-catching weapons.

2. SLOW THE RUN GAME

Slow the pass game, slow the run game, win the game, right? Easier said than done, as Stamps running back Dedrick Mills is 118 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season. Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts dominated at the line of scrimmage last week with four sacks and will have his eyes on Mills from the get-go.

3. NO LET UP

The Lions have scored 10 points in the fourth quarter over their previous three games. In a contest that could be tight against a division rival, quarterback Nathan Rourke and his playmaking receivers will need a 60-minute effort.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. VERNON ADAMS JR. AGAINST HIS OLD TEAM

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. might have had this game circled on his calendar, as it will be his first against the team he spent the past two seasons with. If he can throw for 104 yards, he’ll surpass his 2024 total of 2,929.

2. CHALLENGE FOR THE PASS DEFENCE

It’s always fun to watch top performers do their thing, and that’s exactly what fans will get as the Stampeders’ pass defence tries to contain Rourke and receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. Calgary was the best at limiting yards through the air entering play this week, allowing 265 per game, while Hatcher Sr. has caught 71-of-105 passes thrown his way for 1,170 yards.

3. WELCOME BACK ADRIAN GREENE, JAYLON HUTCHINGS

Head coach Dave Dickenson gets two big pieces of his defence back at an important time. Defensive back Adrian Greene hasn’t played since Week 8 with a leg injury, and defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings missed the Stamps’ last game with a groin issue. Both should play a part in slowing the tempo of the Lions’ offence.

NEED TO KNOW: