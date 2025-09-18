3 keys to victory for Montreal, Toronto in Week 16

TORONTO — A showdown between East Division rivals kicks off Week 16 when the Montreal Alouettes head to BMO Field to take on the Toronto Argonauts in this weekend’s ToonieBet rivalry game.

Montreal picked up arguably its biggest win of the season, defeating the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders, 48-31, last week to snap a five-game losing streak.

Toronto earned a big victory of its own over the Edmonton Elks.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON

Head coach Jason Maas finally had a quarterback lead the way when McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns a week ago. What better time for an encore performance than on the road against a team he won a Grey Cup with?

2. SCOOTIN’ STEVIE SCOTT III

With the Argos allowing over 100 yards per game on the ground, Stevie Scott III will have a chance to build on his 19-carry, 125-yard performance from Week 15.

3. MAKE THEM FEEL THE PRESSURE

Montreal has 28 sacks and 12 forced fumbles on the season. Creating chaos and opportunities on defence will only help the offence get in sync.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. IT’S JARRET DOEGE’S DAY

Starting quarterback Nick Arbuckle is out with a calf injury, and Chad Kelly is not yet ready to go, so it will be Jarret Doege guiding the offence. Doege completed three passes for 35 yards to help set up the game-winning field goal in relief of Arbuckle last week, but hasn’t seen consistent action since 2023 with Edmonton.

2. WHERE’S TYSON PHILPOT?

The Argos need to keep the ball out of the hands of Als’ star receiver Tyson Philpot, who pulled down nine passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns against the Riders. Toronto’s secondary has been solid this season, allowing a fourth-best 278.2 yards per game on the back of strong play from Benjie Franklin and Tarvarus McFadden.

3. PRESSURE OF THEIR OWN

The play at the line of scrimmage will be worth watching as the Argos have 30 sacks and 12 forced fumbles on their resume. One way to make sure Bethel-Thompson isn’t able to get into rhythm is to force him into quick decision-making. Defensive lineman Derek Parish did a good job of that against the Elks, and linebacker Wynton McManis has been known to be a thorn in the side of opposing offences.

