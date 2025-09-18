3 takeaways from the 2025 Women in Football program presented by KPMG

TORONTO — All nine CFL clubs welcomed one participant for this year’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG) during training camp.

One woman joined each team’s football operations department for approximately four weeks to share their insights and unique skill sets, while gaining invaluable experience along their football and professional journeys.

CFL.ca brings you three takeaways from the participants themselves on the program and its opportunities.

DIVERSITY IS STRENGTH

» Learn more about the Women in Football Program presented by KPMG

» Diversity is Strength stories, podcasts and much more

» Listen: Diversity is Strength Conversations podcast

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

ALL-AROUND EXPERIENCE

Ruby Neumann, who participated with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in this year’s edition, shared about her experience in soaking in football knowledge and sharing her own expertise.

“Athletic therapy, what they are doing on the field, strength and condition,” said Neumann about the experience. “You get to look at coaching, you get to sit in on team meetings and see kind of everything that goes on no matter what specific realm you are in.”

FUN AND WELCOMING

Hallie Eggie, who was part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp, also shared her perspective on being a part of the team during training camp.

“I’m having so much fun, the men were all so respectful, they are so welcoming,” said Eggie. “If you don’t apply you’re crazy, this has been an incredible experience.”

OPPORTUNITY FOR GROWTH

Victoria Cleveland, who interned with the Toronto Argonauts in training camp, said that the program can serve as a valuable tool in broadening their professional horizons.

“Maybe those opportunities push you out of your comfort zone,” said Cleveland. “And if it pushes you outside of your comfort zone then it gives you the most opportunity for growth.”