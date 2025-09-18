CFL strengthens support of Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has partnered with Capital Power (TSX: CPX) and the Kativik Regional Government (KRG) to participate in Truth and Reconciliation across the country by amplifying the power of sport to connect, support and strengthen ties with Indigenous communities.

“Our league is built upon a long-held connection with our communities – not only across our east and west coasts, but also to our northern coast,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “Partnerships with like-minded organizations allow us to amplify our message of acknowledgement and healing through increased awareness, better understanding and greater learning.”

DIVERSITY IS STRENGTH

CAPITAL POWER

Capital Power and the league are teaming up to power change through football. The partnership brings two flag football youth clinics to Capital Power’s hometown roots in the Edmonton area with Samson Cree Nation of Maskwacis, Enoch Cree Nation and Paul First Nation. A third camp will take place in Ontario with Six Nations of the Grande, a community near Capital Power’s local fleet of power generation assets. The clinics aim to teach new skills and share the joy of the game with Indigenous communities, focusing on football as the ultimate team game.

“As a North American power producer, we are electrifying communities across Turtle Island, and proud to be partnering with the CFL, supporting Indigenous youth to spark passion through sport, teambuilding and fun,” said Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer, Capital Power. “At Capital Power, our commitment to reconciliation is grounded in thoughtful action – connecting, learning and partnering to support capacity building, economic resilience and youth empowerment with Indigenous neighbours across communities.”

Capital Power will also serve as the Official Partner of the CFL’s Truth and Reconciliation Donation Program, matching up to $30,000 in sales of the New Era sideline collection that players and coaches will be wearing from September 19-30, with proceeds going towards Indigenous Youth Roots, a youth-led organization that works with communities to provide programs, grants and opportunities to empower Indigenous youth across Canada.

KATIVIK REGIONAL GOVERNMENT

The KRG and the CFL have connected to empower Inuit youth through sport and leadership. Developed through the guidance of community advisors, the Nunavik Future Flag Stars Clinic featured two Montreal alumni, Bruno Heppell and Davis Sanchez, serving as Arctic Ambassadors. Four youth participants from Nunavik were selected as program ambassadors and they will be welcomed to an upcoming Alouettes’ home game, creating a lasting bond between the team and the community.

“Having the CFL come to the region to introduce the sport is a fantastic initiative,” said Mary Arngaq, Vice-Chairperson, KRG. “Football requires confidence, discipline and focus. These qualities together produce leadership. Finding new and exciting ways to build leadership qualities in our youth is a key priority.”

“This is more than just a collaboration with the CFL; it’s the spark that will ignite a movement for our youth across the region,” added Emma Cain, Director of Recreation, KRG.

The two partnerships build upon the CFL’s league-wide efforts to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 through Orange Shirt Day initiatives and game day commemorations throughout the month. ​

GAMES COMMEMORATING TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

​(All times in ET)

WEEK 17

September 26 | CGY at MTL | 7 p.m.

September 26 | TOR at BC | 10 p.m.

September 27 | HAM at WPG | 3 p.m.

September 27 | SSK at EDM | 7 p.m.

WEEK 18

October 3 | SSK at OTT | 7:30 p.m. ​

Centred on the pillars of awareness, education and action, the league’s efforts were developed in consultation with local Indigenous communities and leaders to align with several of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action, including:

No. 83 – Commemoration

Nos. 87 and 88 – Sports and Reconciliation

No. 92 – Business and Reconciliation

ORANGE AND WHITE PRE-GAME JERSEYS

​All dressed players will wear orange and white pre-game jerseys prior to games during Week 17. Ottawa will participate in the initiative when hosting Saskatchewan in Week 18. Some teams will raffle or auction the jerseys with portions of the proceeds going towards local Indigenous communities and initiatives, while others will be donated to community members and organizations.

ORANGE GAME BALLS FOR KICKING

​The league and Wilson have developed customized footballs, featuring orange laces, orange Wilson branding and each club’s Indigenous logo. During Week 17, and Week 18 in Ottawa, the balls will be featured in-game for all kicking and punting purposes. Following their use, balls will be auctioned or used as gifting to recognize Indigenous leaders and community members.

LEAGUE-WIDE COMMEMORATIONS

​In recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CFL teams have organized various celebrations and events, which may include:

Use of Indigenous-designed logos with proceeds from associated merchandise being donated to local groups and organizations

Performances of O Canada in Indigenous languages

Indigenous leaders, community members, groups, youth, and residential school survivors and their families welcomed to, or honoured at, games

Indigenous musicians and artists will perform during games and at events

Events demonstrating and celebrating Indigenous sport, culture and art

Commemorative giveaways

EDUCATION AND AWARENESS

​Across the CFL, some teams have elected to welcome Indigenous leaders, community members and/or organizations to educate staff and answer questions surrounding Truth and Reconciliation. Various educational resources may also be shared to encourage further reflection and continued learning.

CONTENT

​The league office and teams will create content to highlight Indigenous culture and community members. Social media channels will be used to amplify content and to encourage meaningful dialogue and education. Content will focus on: