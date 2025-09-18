Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 16

TORONTO — Week 16 has arrived and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Nathan Rourke (3,604) needs 38 passing yards to overtake Russ Jackson for the single-season record for a Canadian. Jackson set the mark in 1969.

Tyson Philpot’s 238 receiving yards last week was the seventh most by a Canadian in league history. Bob Simpson owns the record of 258 set in 1956.

Mathieu Betts’s four sacks last week was the most since Khreem Smith’s quad in 2014. Betts is the first Canadian to collect four or more since Brent Johnson in 2005.

Since returning to the CFL, Ontaria Wilson has 10 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Edmonton has the highest pass completion rate (74 per cent) and the fewest turnovers made (17).

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 16 below:

Game Notes Montreal at Toronto Download PDF BC at Calgary Download PDF Winnipeg at Ottawa Download PDF Edmonton at Hamilton Coming Soon

CAPTAIN CANADA

Rourke also owns the Canadian record for 300+ passing yards games (17), career completion percentage (70.8 per cent) and passing yards in a game (488).

Canadian records in sight:

​(Stat | Record | Rourke this season) Completions in a season | 255 (Nathan Rourke, 2022) | 246 Pass attempts in a season | 387 (Gerry Dattilio, 1982) | 360 TD passes in a season | 33 (Russ Jackson, 1969) | 20

​(Stat | Record | Rourke this season) Rourke (9,488) is 91 yards shy of matching Doug Flutie for eighth on BC’s all-time passing list.

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Last week, only one game featured a league change – Toronto’s walk-off victory vs. Edmonton.

Five victories this season have featured teams overcoming 14+ point deficits, including Toronto last week.

There have been six walk-off wins this season: two each from Sean Whyte and Lirim Hajrullahu, and one each from René Paredes and Sergio Castillo.

Sixteen games have been decided by four points or less, with twelve being won by fourth-quarter comebacks.

MTL (6-7) at TOR (5-8)

Week 1: TOR 10 – MTL 28

Week 7: TOR 25 – MTL 26

Montreal has not swept a three-game season series against Toronto since 2011.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson is a career 0-1 against Toronto. He recorded his 100 th career passing TD last week.

career passing TD last week. Last week, Stevie Scott III notched 125 rushing yards, becoming the first Alouette to reach the 100-yard mark since 2023.

Tyrice Beverette recorded a season-high 10 defensive tackles last week.

In their head-to-head matchups, Ryan Dinwiddie is 4-3 against Jason Maas.

Toronto has won its past three games.

Toronto won last week despite committing six turnovers, becoming the first team to win with a -5 differential since 2017. Before Toronto, teams with four or more turnovers in a game had lost 24 straight.

Jarrett Doege (0-1) last made a start on June 30, 2023. He will be the 20 th different starter this season.

different starter this season. Jake Herslow has at least one touchdown in each of his past five games, including two in each of his past three, as well at totals of 24 receptions and 419 yards.

BC (6-7) at CGY (8-4)

The Lions lead the league in net offence per game (422 yards). Their 7.63 yards per play is the second-highest mark in league history.

BC has scored 30+ points in each of its past six games – the longest streak since 1991.

Nathan Rourke is a career 2-0 against Calgary.

James Butler needs 11 rushing yards for his third career 1,000-yard season.

Calgary is 6-1 versus West opponents.

The Stampeders are coming off their final bye; they are 2-0 on a week’s rest.

Calgary has allowed the fewest points at 20.4 points per game.

The Stampeders have allowed 18 TD drives this season – one in every 9.2 possessions.

Vernon Adams Jr. will play against his former team for the first time since being traded to Calgary. He was 21-10 as a Lion with 53 touchdown passes. He is a career 1-1 against BC.

Erik Brooks had his first 100+ yard game last week – a six-catch, 115-receiving yard effort.

WPG (6-7) at OTT (4-9)

Week 11: OTT 27 – WPG 30

The teams have split their last four meetings.

Winnipeg leads the league with 117.6 rushing yards per game; Ottawa is tied for the league lead, allowing 4.6 yards per rush.

Ottawa has made a league-low 14 sacks. Winnipeg sits eighth with 16.

In Week 11, Nic Demski had six catches for 128 yards. His 5,441 receiving yards as a bomber is approaching Clarence Denmark (5,478) for eighth and Ernie Pitts (5,525) for seventh. At 417 receptions, his next will move him into the team’s Top-5 list.

Tony Jones is second in the league with 82 defensive tackles

Ottawa has played in the most games decided in the final three minutes (eight).

Dustin Crum has led the team in rushing over the last three games (186 yards on 27 carries). He also passed for 300+ yards in each of his past two games. He is a career 1-0 against Winnipeg, while Dru Brown is 1-2 against his former team.

Justin Hardy’s nine-catch, 100-yard game last week was the third time this season that he has reached the century mark.

Bralon Addison had a season-high 11 receptions for 132 yards last week.

EDM (5-8) at HAM (8-5)