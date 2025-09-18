James Butler out for Lions vs. Stampeders

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions will be without their running back when they take on the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.

James Butler has been listed as out on the team’s official depth chart issued on Thursday, and has been placed on the one-game injured list.

Butler was dealing with a thigh issue this week and was a limited participant in practice.

Heading into Week 16, Butler sits on top of the league in rushing yards (989), just 11 yards away from his third 1,000-yard campaign of his career. He’s scored 10 touchdowns on the ground, one behind Dustin Crum (11) for the most in the CFL. The 30-year-old has also hauled in 31 passes for 275 yards and a major score.

Zander Horvath will start in place of Butler this week. The six-foot-three, 230-pound running back has seen action in five games this season, tallying one carry for four yards.

The BC Lions head to Calgary to meet the Stampeders on Friday Night Football. Kickoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.