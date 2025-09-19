2 players fined after Week 15 action

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued two fines from Week 15.

BC defensive lineman Marcus Moore has been fined for committing a non-football act – striking and/or attempting to strike Ottawa offensive lineman Peter Godber.

BC wide receiver Seven McGee has been fined for delivering an unnecessary hit on Ottawa wide receiver Bralon Addison.

Upon further review, three additional fines have been issued from Week 14.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Benoit Marion has been fined for delivering an unnecessary hit on Winnipeg defensive back Ethan Ball.

Winnipeg offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld has been fined for delivering an unnecessary hit on Saskatchewan defensive back Kosi Onyeka.

Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for violating the CFL Social Media Policy.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: