3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Ottawa in Week 16

OTTAWA — A Saturday doubleheader opens in the nation’s capital with the Ottawa REDBLACKS hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg has lost three in a row, most recently to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 15.

Ottawa fell to BC last week.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, RDS and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. CHRIS STREVELER LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK

Winnipeg will once again be without starter Zach Collaros as he recovers from injury. Backup pivot Chris Streveler will try to bounce back from his two-interception performance in Week 15 as the takes on a REDBLACKS team that’s given up the third most yards through the air entering Week 16.

2. FINDING HOLES UP FRONT

Ottawa is one of only two teams to hold running back Brady Oliveira under 40 yards, which they did in a 30-27 Winnipeg win back in Week 11. Oliveira will rely on Patrick Neufeld and Gabe Wallace to open up space at the line of scrimmage so he can do the kind of damage he did against the Ticats when he put up 116 yards on 15 carries.

3. TONY JONES

Linebacker Tony Jones has been an anchor of the Bombers’ defence all season long, impacting various facets of the game with 83 defensive tackles, three sacks and an interception. Having a stalwart in the middle of the field has to be a good feeling against a team that’s been moving the ball well in the air and on the ground of late.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. DRU BROWN’S BACK, AGAIN

Dustin Crum did a fine job filling in under centre with back-to-back 300-plus passing yard games, but Dru Brown will take back over against his former team. He’ll try to be better than the first time he faced them when the Bombers held him to 166 yards.

2. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

Head coach Bob Dyce’s team has been good in the red zone with 29 touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. The Bombers need to be ready for anything in their own end, given Ottawa’s multiple weapons in the pass and run game.

3. MAKING THE OPPOSING OFFENCE EARN IT

Ottawa was tops in the league coming into this week with 27 tackles for a loss. If defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Kene Onyeka can get their way to Oliveira in the backfield, it’ll force Streveler to make up significant yardage with his arm.

NEED TO KNOW: