5 reasons why the Stampeders got their edge back in 2025

It would be easy to heap all the credit on one player for the shocking turnaround this season for the Calgary Stampeders.

Yes, Vernon Adams Jr. is the new face of the franchise. And yes, his veteran savvy, athleticism and mobility — not to mention charisma and infectious enthusiasm give the Stampeders a swagger that was sorely missing since Bo Levi Mitchell left for Steeltown.

But the comeback story for the 8-4 Stamps — after winning just five games last season—goes way beyond the quarterback.

Here are five reasons why the Stampeders got their edge back thus far in the 2025 campaign:

CHANGING IT UP ON THE FIELD

As Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s, once said: “If you’re green, you’re growing. If you’re ripe, you rot.”

Rotting might be an exaggeration, but the Calgary core clearly failed to get the job done in 2024. So instead of making minor tweaks to the roster — especially on defence — the Stampeders opted for a massive overhaul.

The Stampeders opened the 2025 season with 12 new starters on the defensive side of the ball.

“Usually with the teams I’ve been on, you have a core group for you that stay together, three, five years — then there are small changes here and there,” says kicker René Paredes. “But after the past couple of years of not making playoffs, and only winning five, six games, I figured Dave needed to make some changes. And I think he did some good things.”

Those good things included the addition of defensive backs Damon Webb and Adrian Greene, and SAM linebacker Derrick Moncrief, who leads the league with eight tackles for a loss.

Under new defensive coordinator Bob Slowik, the Stamps have surrendered a league-low of 245 points, for an average of 20.4 points against per game. They also boast the CFL’s stingiest aerial defence, allowing an average of just 265 passing yards per game.

CHANGING IT UP OFF THE FIELD

The Stampeders vowed to conduct a ruthless self-examination of their entire organization in the off-season after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004. And instead of spending their energy defending outside criticism, they focused on improving the experience for the players — and the fans in the stands.

“We were all aware of the challenges that playing a stadium built in 1960 present,” says team president Jay McNeil. “It’s the little things that make the difference.”

So the Stamps upgraded a lot of the “little things” including the weight room, the players’ lounge, the meeting rooms and even the coaches’ area. And then there’s a “big thing” with the new turf at McMahon Stadium.

Now the Stampeders are winning again, there’s a renewed buzz around the city.

“People are talking about the team, and they’re excited,” McNeil says. “It’s been fun, and we’ve certainly seen it through ticket sales.”

The players feel the difference as they go about their lives in the community everywhere from the gas station to the dog park.

“The fans love how VA is playing and how our offence is so explosive this year,” Paredes says. “The fanbase is happy to see us back in the winning column.”

REBOUND THROUGH RESILIENCY

Injuries come with the job in football. Much like the wild hailstorms that hammer Calgary every summer, they’re simply expected.

This season has not been kind to the Stampeders in that department — especially to their star player

“I don’t want to complain,” Dickenson says. “I think we’ve had as many injuries as anyone in the league.”

On offence, receiver Reggie Begelton — a three-time, 1,000-yard receiver — fractured his leg on Calgary’s second play from scrimmage in only the second game.

“We’ve missed him,” Dickenson says. “He was our rock. He’s our best guy.”

Without their best guy, the Calgary receivers are getting the job done by committee. Dominique Rhymes (34 catches for 609 yards) leads the way, followed by Jalen Philpot (35 catches for 521 yards) and Erik Brooks (35 catches for 458 yards).

“What we are missing is that consistent 70 yards, six catches,” Dickenson says. “And so we’re still trying to find that balance there on how we can get everyone involved to make sure when it’s really crunch time, who’s going to step up and make those catches for us?”

On defence, lineman Folarin Orimolade tore his Achilles tendon in the Labour Day rematch against Edmonton and is done for the season.

“Missing out on Flo now is certainly a factor,” Dickenson says. “So the question for us is how are we going to generate that same pass rush now after losing one of our best players.”

GROUND GAINS

Dedrick Mills is not the flashiest running back in the land. But after playing through a wrist injury last season, Mills is a consistent, reliable, productive force in the backfield. And that makes a difference.

Mills has quietly carried the ball 170 times this season for 882 yards and eight touchdown

“He has really given us a hammer,” Dickenson says. “He’s a good, hard runner that gets us the hard yards.

“In order to stop him, you need to get people up inside, and that’s really helped us in our passing game as well as getting Vernon out on the perimeter.”

THE VA FACTOR

In the end, there’s a reason why the quarterback tends to get the most credit for a team’s success and the most blame when a team flounders.

Heading into tonight’s game against the Lions, Adams Jr. needs just 104 passing yards to surpass his entire production of last season in BC.

The Calgary gunslinger has completed 184-of-285 passes this season for 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also carried the ball 25 times for 180 yards.

“His mobility has been the difference maker,” Dickenson says. “We really haven’t had that guy for a lot of years. If we’re not perfect up front, he can get away. If the play breaks down, he has a way of finding guys or getting out of the pocket or making plays with his legs.

“Vernon does have a way of giving people confidence, which is good. He’s got an infectious personality.”

That infectious personality has clearly rubbed off on football fans in Southern Alberta. But Dickenson warns against getting too excited with so many games left to play.

“We’re not yet where we want to be.”