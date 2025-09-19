Dru Brown to start on Saturday vs. Bombers

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have announced on Friday via depth chart that quarterback Dru Brown will start against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 16.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 11, when he completed 11 of 21 passes for 166 yards against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before leaving the game with a knee injury.

The pivot was replaced by backup Dustin Crum, who finished the game against the Bombers and started all three games from Weeks 12-15, throwing for 1,010 yards and four touchdowns over that span.

Overall, Brown has completed 152 of 209 passing attempts for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven starts for the REDBLACKS.

Ottawa now faces Brown’s former team on Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET, at TD Place Stadium at the nation’s capital.