Nathan Rourke sets Canadian single-season passing record

VANCOUVER – Nathan Rourke has made Canadian Football League history.

Heading into Week 16’s contest against the Calgary Stampeders, Rourke needed 38 yards to set the single-season record for most passing yards by a Canadian player. He passed the milestone in the first quarter with a 33-yard completion to Keon Hatcher Sr.

The Lions pivot passed Russ Jackson for the top spot, who threw for 3,641 yards in 1969.

Heading into the Week 16 contest, Rourke had completed 247 of his 360 passes for 3,604 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 27-year-old also called his own number 40 times, rushing for 381 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

