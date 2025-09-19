Nathan Rourke sets Canadian single-season passing record

VANCOUVER – Nathan Rourke has made Canadian Football League history.

Heading into Week 16’s contest against the Calgary Stampeders, Rourke needed 38 yards to set the single-season record for most passing yards by a Canadian player. He passed the milestone in the first quarter with a 33-yard completion to Keon Hatcher Sr.

The Lions pivot passed Russ Jackson for the top spot, who threw for 3,641 yards in 1969.

RELATED

» By the Numbers: Lions at Stampeders

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Heading into the Week 16 contest, Rourke had completed 247 of his 360 passes for 3,604 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 27-year-old also called his own number 40 times, rushing for 381 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.