3 stats that defined BC’s Week 16 win over Calgary

CALGARY – The BC Lions put on a clinic on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. The visitors jumped out to an early lead and didn’t ever come close to relinquishing it as they left Calgary with a 52-23 victory over the Stampeders.

It was a lights out performance by Nathan Rourke on the road, while the BC defence kept Vernon Adams Jr. and his weapons under control.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions’ win over the Calgary Stampeders.

RELATED

» Nathan Rourke runs riot as Lions down Stampeders in Calgary

» BC, Calgary by the numbers

» Depth Charts: BC | CGY

» Game Notes: Lions at Stampeders

0 – FIRST-HALF CALGARY TOUCHDOWNS

It’s never going to be easy to come out on top of a game when you’re held out of the end zone through an entire half. That’s exactly what happened to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night as they struggled through their seven first-half possessions, only managing two field goals and a rouge.

The Lions’ defence forced turnovers while limiting the offensive output of Calgary’s receivers in a commanding first-half performance.

2 – INTERCEPTIONS

The BC defence quickly quieted the crowd at McMahon Stadium with a pair of first-quarter interceptions on Adams Jr. In what was supposed to be a revenge game for the Calgary quarterback, Adams Jr. instead gave the ball away twice within the span of three throws.

Calgary eventually got settled by leaning on the abilities of running back Dedrick Mills, but by then it was too late as the Lions sucked the energy out of the home crowd and built a 21-point lead by halftime.

6 – BC BIG PLAYS

BC finished the ballgame with six big plays compared to just the one from Calgary. Whether it was on the ground or through the air, the Lions offence had no problem penetrating the Stamps, and their big plays got them to plenty of scores.

In the first quarter, Rourke fired a deep ball to Stanley Berryhill III which got the Lions 53 yards. On the next play, Rourke’s incredible 26-yard touchdown run seemed to set the tone, also opening up a 21-point lead for BC. Late in the game, with BC just trying to see the game through, Zander Horvath came up with a 32-yard rush which led to Justin McInnis‘ touchdown. He then ran in for a 72-yard score later in the fourth to seal the win.