3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 16 win over Edmonton

HAMILTON – Saturday evening’s contest between the Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats was about as even as they get. Neither side could get ahead by more than six points and there were 10 lead changes when all was said and done.

Marc Liegghio‘s walk-off field goal ended up being the difference as Hamilton just about edged it by a score of 29-27.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Edmonton Elks.

2/2 – FROM THE RED ZONE

The Tiger-Cats were only able to work the football into the red zone on two occasions but from there, Mitchell was able to deliver.

In the first quarter, Mitchell threw to Brendan O’Leary-Orange who just about got to the right pylon for a 12-yard score. And then just before halftime, Lawler got open at the goal line to bring in a 15-yard touchdown. On the other side of the ball, Edmonton could only manage one touchdown from their three trips to the red zone, a testament to Hamilton’s defence.

3 – HAMILTON SACKS

Despite not forcing either of the game’s only two turnovers, the Tiger-Cats’ defence still had a productive outing against Cody Fajardo.

Hamilton’s defensive front got brought Fajardo down three times, and Julian Howsare even got a strip sack on the Edmonton pivot for his fifth sack in six games. Philip Ossai and Casey Sayles registered the other two takedowns for the Tabbies.

5 – MARC LIEGGHIO FIELD GOALS

Very little separated the two ball clubs on Saturday evening and in the end, Hamilton was able to knock in one more field goal than Edmonton.

Liegghio was called on for points on five occasions and nailed each of his attempts. He made the game’s longest kick from 45 yards out and then of course made no mistake with his 41-yard walk-off. All in a day’s work for the kicker who came into Week 16 with 94.4% accuracy, the league-high mark.