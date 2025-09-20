3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 16 win over Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are alive in the West, as they picked up a much-needed 26-18 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak.

It wasn’t the prettiest offensive display for Winnipeg, with Chris Streveler completing just three passes. The Bombers got it done behind big plays on special teams and a dominant defence, while their ground game brought it home in the fourth quarter. They improved to 7-7, keeping pace with the BC Lions, who picked up a win on Friday.

Dru Brown returned under centre after a three-game absence, but it wasn’t enough to ignite the REDBLACKS, who fell to 4-10.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined Winnipeg’s win over Ottawa.

RELATED

» Bombers end three-game skid against REDBLACKS

» Winnipeg, Ottawa by the numbers

» Depth Charts: WPG | OTT

» Game Notes: Blue Bombers at REDBLACKS

128 — YARDS ON TREY VAVAL’S RETURN TOUCHDOWN

Trailing 7-0 early, Winnipeg’s offence struggled, producing two two-and-outs and an interception in the first quarter. But special teams delivered the spark in the second: Trey Vaval fielded a missed field goal 18 yards deep in his end zone, weaved through excellent blocking, and raced 128 yards to the house — the longest play in Bombers history. His return swung the momentum to Winnipeg’s favour, kicking off a 17-point surge into halftime.

Vaval continued to make an impact in the second half, returning another missed field goal 71 yards, though it resulted in no points. He also came through with a pass knockdown near the end zone to force a turnover on downs in the fourth, essentially sealing the win for Winnipeg. Altogether, the rookie — who now leads the CFL in total punt return and missed field goal return yards — notched 278 return yards, routinely setting up Streveler in favourable field position.

2 — CAM ALLEN INTERCEPTIONS

Another rookie got in on the action, as Cam Allen picked off Brown twice — once per half — for his first and second CFL interceptions. In the second quarter, he snagged an overthrown pass and returned it 29 yards to Ottawa territory, setting up Streveler’s go-ahead touchdown drive. Allen wasn’t done: on the second snap of the fourth quarter, he intercepted Brown again near field-goal range and returned it 61 yards. With Brown surpassing 400 yards passing, making him pay for rare mistakes was key.

172 — WINNIPEG RUSHING YARDS

It was evident early on that Winnipeg’s aerial attack was not going to get it done. After his first-quarter interception, Streveler reverted to his best weapon: his legs. He rushed for 72 yards, while Brady Oliveira topped 100 yards for the second straight week. The duo accounted for 172 total rushing yards, including 86 in the fourth when the run was fully expected. The highlight was Streveler’s 36-yard burst in the second quarter — the second longest of his career — to set up his own touchdown plunge. With Ottawa pressing late, Winnipeg’s relentless ground game ate the clock and carried them to the finish.