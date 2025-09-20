Bombers end three-game skid against REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers leaned on defence and special teams to snap a three-game losing streak, highlighted by Trey Vaval’s 128-yard touchdown return on a missed field goal as they defeated the Ottawa REDBLACKS 26-18 at TD Place on Saturday.

Vaval’s return — the longest play in franchise history — proved crucial as Winnipeg’s offence struggled to gain traction. Chris Streveler completed just three of his eight passes for 54 yards and an interception, but was far more effective with his legs, rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown. Brady Oliveira added 100 more on the ground, marking his second straight 100-yard game. Nic Demski’s reception streak ended at 84 games.

Cam Allen notched his first two career interceptions, while Willie Jefferson added his third sack of the season and two more pass knockdowns to extend his league-leading total to 15, spearheading a punishing defence that lifted the Bombers to 7-7.

Ottawa’s offence outgained Winnipeg 452-210, led by the returning Dru Brown, who went 33-for-45 with 406 yards, two touchdowns and the two picks to Allen. Eugene Lewis tallied 155 yards on nine catches, Justin Hardy eclipsed the century mark for the fourth time this season, and Bralon Addison pitched in 69 yards and a score as the REDBLACKS fell to 4-10.

Brown came out firing, hitting four different receivers for gains of 10-plus yards to march Ottawa into the red zone before finishing with a high-arching nine-yard pass to Addison in the corner. Lewis Ward’s point-after made it 7-0.

Winnipeg stumbled out of the gate, going two-and-out on its first two series and surrendering a second-down sack to Adarius Pickett — his second in as many games after going sack-less through the first 14 weeks. Oliveira briefly lifted the offence with a 21-yard burst on the next drive, but two plays later at midfield, Streveler’s pass up the middle was picked off by Jovan Santos-Knox.

After the interception and into the second quarter, Ottawa was forced to settle for a 43-yard field goal, but Ward’s bid went wide. Vaval scooped up the miss deep in his end zone, weaved through traffic, and turned on the burners to run it back 128 yards to the house. Sergio Castillo’s convert tied it, though Ottawa reclaimed the lead with a punt single on the next series.

Later in the second quarter, Brown stayed sharp, completing 14 of his first 16 passes until the rookie Allen snagged an errant throw to Khalil Pimpleton for his first CFL pick.

With the field flipped, Streveler called his own number, scooting for 36 yards before punching it in from the one. Castillo’s extra point made it 14-8.

Both defences forced punts as the half wound down, but Jefferson stole the spotlight with back-to-back drive-killing plays: a sack and a knockdown. In his return to the lineup, DeVonte Dedmon coughed up a punt return with 19 seconds left in the frame, and Winnipeg recovered in field goal range. Castillo drilled a 44-yarder as time expired, giving the Bombers a 17-8 lead despite completing just one pass in the half.

The REDBLACKS opened the second half like they did the first, moving quickly through the air. Brown connected with Lewis on a 54-yard strike, pushing the receiver past 100 yards for the game, but Ottawa stalled afterwards, leaving Ward with a 22-yard chip shot.

Neither team could generate much throughout the rest of the third. Ward missed a 47-yard field goal, Vaval’s 71-yard return went nowhere, and Lorenzo Mauldin IV brought down Streveler to force Winnipeg’s third two-and-out of the quarter.

As the fourth quarter began, Winnipeg’s defence struck again. Brown overthrew his target, and Allen picked off his second pass of the game, returning it 61 yards into scoring range. Pickett made sure they went no further, forcing an incompletion on Keric Wheatfall with a heavy hit, limiting Winnipeg to a 35-yard field goal from Castillo. Wheatfall stayed down after the hit and left the game.

Midway through the fourth, the Bombers finally strung together a sustained drive, leaning on the ground game and picking up their first first down of the half. They covered 66 yards to set up Castillo’s 37-yard field goal, extending the lead to 23-11.

In a two-possession hole with six minutes remaining, Brown operated quickly, linking up with Lewis twice to move the chains early. But on third down in the red zone, Vaval stepped up to break up the end zone pass to Lewis and force the turnover on downs.

The Bombers took control, chewing up two minutes behind the running tandem of Streveler and Oliveira to set up an insurance 23-yard field goal from Castillo. Ottawa pieced together a garbage-time score, a 10-yard pass to Pimpleton, but the result was ensured for Winnipeg.

Up next for the Bombers is a date with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday, September 27, while the REDBLACKS will be on bye in Week 17.