5 PFF Stats that stand out from Week 16

There’s no more room for error as we enter the final stretch of the 2025 regular season.

All nine teams remain alive in the post-season race, with the Roughriders having already punched their ticket to the dance, but the playoff picture is getting clearer.

And you know what they say about big-time stars making big-time plays. I’m looking at you, Nathan Rourke.

Here are the five PFF stats that stand out from Week 16, including two young quarterbacks making plays.

RELATED

» Commissioner Johnston to make major announcement on game changes

» MMQB: A new MOP contender enters the mix

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS | 5 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

By now you might have heard that Nathan Rourke had yet another stellar performance in Week 16.

What stands out from Rourke’s game in the win over the Stampeders is just how much of a weapon he can be in the running game. While Don Landry pointed out in his weekly takeaways that the Canadian pivot ranks eighth in overall rushing yards, Rourke also finished second among all players in rushing first downs in Week 16.

That’s right, only Hamilton’s Greg Bell gained more first downs on the ground than Rourke this past week, highlighting the quarterback’s ability to move the chains with his legs.

Rourke also forced five missed tackles, according to PFF, demonstrating an elusiveness that is usually reserved for the league’s top skill-position players. All of that, coupled with his ability to win games through the air, places the signal-caller in both the Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Player conversation, while also giving the Lions hope of making the post-season.

EUGENE LEWIS | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 4 CONTESTED CATCHES

Receiver Eugene Lewis remains one of the best contested ball artists in the CFL and Week 16 was evidence of that.

The veteran pass-catcher caught nine of 12 targets for 155 yards in the loss to the Blue Bombers. While it wasn’t enough to help his team get the win, it provides optimism that his connection with Dru Brown can help the team put together a final stretch that keeps them in contention.

Lewis led the league in two important categories in Week 16, catching four of five contested catches and seven receiving first downs, according to PFF.

ANDREW CHATFIELD JR. | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | 7 PRESSURES

Andrew Chatfield Jr. was another Week 16 standout performer who was unable to lift his team to a win.

In a result-oriented business, performances like the one Chatfield Jr. just had can often get lost in the mix. Not here.

The defensive lineman was once again dominant in the trenches, finishing atop the league in pressures with seven (three hits, four hurries), according to PFF.

Overall, the Argos sacked McLeod Bethel-Thompson four times while forcing three interceptions. While none of those were registered by Chatfield Jr., his 34.8 pressure percentage (according to PFF) opened up space for his teammates to make plays.

BRANDON REVENBERG | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | 0 PRESSURES ALLOWED

Offensive linemen can be hard to evaluate due to the position’s nature. Oftentimes we only talk about linemen either after it’s all said and done or when they make a mistake.

That’s not the case here for Hamilton’s Brandon Revenberg. In 42 pass-blocking snaps, Revenberg didn’t allow a single pressure or counting stat of any kind, according to PFF.

That performance earned him the highest pass-blocking grade of the week (87.4) and helped the Ticats keep the Elks to only one sack in what ended up being a close win for the Tabbies.

DRU BROWN | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 19 PASSING FIRST DOWNS

Quarterback Dru Brown makes the list in Week 16 after returning from injury and playing in his first game since Week 11.

In Week 16, Brown led the league in passing first downs (19), according to PFF, while throwing for 406 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The REDBLACKS passing offence goes through Brown’s right arm and his return gives the team hope that they can put together a win streak that propels them to the post-season.