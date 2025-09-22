CFL Injury Reports: Week 17

TORONTO — Week 17’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Friday, September 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Vernon Adams Jr. QB Back Limited Jeshrun Antwi RB Head DNP Rodeem Brown OL Back Full Malik Henry WR Knee Limited Justin Herdman-Reed LB Hamstring Limited William Langlais FB Ankle DNP Marquel Lee LB Bicep Limited Josh Love QB Load Management Full Shaun Peterson DL Ankle DNP Tyler Richardson DB Groin Full P.J. Walker QB Right Shoulder DNP

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED Game Status

The Montreal Alouettes did not practice today. They will be back on the field on Tuesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT BC LIONS

Friday, September 26 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Nick Arbuckle QB Calf DNP Demarcus Christmas DL Achilles DNP Sage Doxtater OL Head DNP Dylan Giffen OL Back Limited Jordan Herdman-Reed LB Groin DNP

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, September 27 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, September 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status