Injury Reports September 22, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 17

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 17’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Friday, September 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Back Limited
Jeshrun Antwi RB Head DNP
Rodeem Brown OL Back Full
Malik Henry WR Knee Limited
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Hamstring Limited
William Langlais FB Ankle DNP
Marquel Lee LB Bicep Limited
Josh Love QB Load Management Full
Shaun Peterson DL Ankle DNP
Tyler Richardson DB Groin Full
P.J. Walker QB Right Shoulder DNP

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED Game Status

The Montreal Alouettes did not practice today. They will be back on the field on Tuesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT BC LIONS

Friday, September 26 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Nick Arbuckle QB Calf DNP
Demarcus Christmas DL Achilles DNP
Sage Doxtater OL Head DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Back Limited
Jordan Herdman-Reed LB Groin DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Arm Limited
Bradlee Anae DL Shoulder Limited
Cristophe Beaulieu DB Knee DNP
Jarell Broxton OL Foot Limited
James Butler RB Thigh Limited
Jevon Cottoy WR Ankle Limited
Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full
DeWayne Hendrix DL Illness DNP
Adam Konar LB Elbow DNP
Garry Peters DB Knee DNP
Maxime Rouyer LB Hip Limited

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, September 27 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, September 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

