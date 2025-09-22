CFL Injury Reports: Week 17

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
Everything you need to know
Frequently asked questions about the game changes coming in future CFL seasons... READ HERE
TORONTO — Week 17’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Friday, September 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Vernon Adams Jr.
|QB
|Back
|Limited
|Jeshrun Antwi
|RB
|Head
|DNP
|Rodeem Brown
|OL
|Back
|Full
|Malik Henry
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|William Langlais
|FB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Marquel Lee
|LB
|Bicep
|Limited
|Josh Love
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Shaun Peterson
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tyler Richardson
|DB
|Groin
|Full
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
The Montreal Alouettes did not practice today. They will be back on the field on Tuesday.
Friday, September 26 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Nick Arbuckle
|QB
|Calf
|DNP
|Demarcus Christmas
|DL
|Achilles
|DNP
|Sage Doxtater
|OL
|Head
|DNP
|Dylan Giffen
|OL
|Back
|Limited
|Jordan Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Arm
|Limited
|Bradlee Anae
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Cristophe Beaulieu
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Jarell Broxton
|OL
|Foot
|Limited
|James Butler
|RB
|Thigh
|Limited
|Jevon Cottoy
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Jermaine Jackson
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|DeWayne Hendrix
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|Adam Konar
|LB
|Elbow
|DNP
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Hip
|Limited
Saturday, September 27 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, September 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status