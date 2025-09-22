Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Everything you need to know

Frequently asked questions about the game changes coming in future CFL seasons... READ HERE

News September 22, 2025

Lions sign National LB Woodly Appolon.

GoElks.com

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday the signing of National linebacker Woodly Appolon.

Appolon (six-foot-four, 220 pounds) was selected in round five (40th overall) by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2022 before being moved to the Edmonton Elks.

RELATED
» Commissioner Johnston to make major announcement on game changes
» MMQB: A new MOP contender enters the mix
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

 

In 17 games with the green and gold from 2023-24, Appolon recorded five special teams tackles. He then re-joined Ottawa’s practice roster earlier this month.

Appelon suited up In 18 games at Tuskegee University from 2021-22, recording 88 total tackles (49 solo, 39 assisted), 1.5 sacks, a pair of pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!