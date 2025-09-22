Lions sign National LB Woodly Appolon.

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday the signing of National linebacker Woodly Appolon.

Appolon (six-foot-four, 220 pounds) was selected in round five (40th overall) by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2022 before being moved to the Edmonton Elks.

In 17 games with the green and gold from 2023-24, Appolon recorded five special teams tackles. He then re-joined Ottawa’s practice roster earlier this month.

Appelon suited up In 18 games at Tuskegee University from 2021-22, recording 88 total tackles (49 solo, 39 assisted), 1.5 sacks, a pair of pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.