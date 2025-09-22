Riders add defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., the team announced on Monday.

Bennett Jr. (six-foot-four, 256 pounds) attended the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie mini-camp earlier this year. He spent the previous three seasons (2022-24) with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earning 107 tackles (21 for a loss), eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 33 games.

In 2022, he registered 34 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles en route to earning All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition. He also made the All-ACC Academic Team two years in a row (2023, 2024).

Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Bennett Jr. played two seasons (2019-20) with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, registering 31 tackles (two for a loss) and one sack in 15 games.