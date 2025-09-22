Stamps sign QB Logan Bonner; add four to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday they have signed quarterback Logan Bonner and added four American players to their practice roster – defensive linemen Devonte O’Malley and B.J. Thompson and defensive backs Jacobe Covington and Lance Robinson.

Bonner dressed for 17 games for Calgary over the 2023 and 2024 seasons and he completed 29 of 50 passes for 378 yards.

Also being added to the practice roster is American receiver Ryan Jones, who reported back to the Stampeders last week after being placed on the retired list on May 26.

For a one-month period every season, Canadian Football League teams are permitted to carry an additional five practice-roster players (15 instead of the usual 10 in addition to three spots for global players).

O’Malley signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans in May. After being waived by the Titans, he signed with the Green Bay Packers and had one tackle and one sack in one preseason appearance.

O’Malley played five collegiate seasons at Northern Illinois. In 56 games for the Huskies, he made 127 tackles including 29.5 tackles for loss and also had 22 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one blocked kick.

He was a first-team all-Mid-American Conference selection in 2024 after accumulating a career-high 39 tackles and eight sacks. He was voted second-team all-conference in 2022.

Thompson was a fifth-round selection by the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. He played one game for Kansas City during the 2023 season and had a pair of tackles.

Thompson played his final three collegiate seasons at Stephen F. Austin University and in 33 games for the Lumberjacks, he recorded 79 tackles including 27.5 tackles for loss. Thompson also had 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception.

He transferred to Stephen F. Austin after two years at Baylor. In 19 games for the Bears, Thompson had 18 tackles including six tackles for loss, four sacks and three blocked kicks.

Covington attended training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last month and saw action in three preseason games.

In college, Covington played his final three seasons at Southern California. In 29 games for the Trojans, he recorded 60 tackles including two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and nine passes defended. Covington played for the University of Washington in 2020 and 2021 and had five tackles and a sack in 12 games.

Robinson signed as undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

Before turning pro, Robinson played three seasons at Tulane and in 35 career games for the Green Wave, he made 84 tackles including three tackles for loss and also had five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 16 passes defended.

Robinson transferred to Tulane after playing 18 games over three years at Kansas State. He had 27 career tackles including one tackle for loss for the Wildcats and was a first-team academic all-Big 12 selection in 2019.