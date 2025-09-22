Tradition Meets Innovation: CFL announces major changes to the game

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) is making a bold move to evolve the game with a set of changes centred upon entertainment and innovation.

At a media conference, Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach. The most significant modifications will come in 2027 with goalposts being moved to the back of the end zone and the field being re-sized. In anticipation of these structural changes, beginning in 2026, the rouge will be modified and adjustments will be introduced to ensure more consistent game flow. ​

“This is all about making our great game even more entertaining,” said Commissioner Johnston. “We are trading field goals for touchdowns, while improving fan experience in stadiums and at home.

“These changes are the most significant in decades. We are retaining the unique elements upon which our traditions stand, but innovating where change is needed to evolve our world-class game.”

The package of changes was approved unanimously by the CFL’s Lead Governors, which includes team owners and chairpersons.

“I commend the Board of Governors for its unwavering commitment to a culture of constant improvement,” added the Commissioner.

“Our governors do not take change lightly because they know how much the CFL, and the Canadian icon that is the Grey Cup, mean to generations of Canadians. These changes are about improving something that is already great. They are rooted in data and analytics; they have been thoughtfully and carefully considered. But they are big and bold because that’s what’s necessary to make our fantastic game even more entertaining, and to win in the attention economy.”

The CFL Rules Committee – composed of the Commissioner, CFL Head Coaches, the CFL Players’ Association and CFL officials – will review and address the nuances of rules impacted by these changes in the upcoming off-season.

FOOTBALL CHANGES – 2027 PHASE

GOALPOSTS AT THE BACK OF END ZONES

To allow passing offences to target the middle of the end zone and to make settling for field goals less attractive, goalposts will be moved to the back of end zones. The shift removes an obstruction that impacts the middle third of the end zone, helping to drive more of football’s most exciting play: touchdowns. The change also benefits teams pinned deep in their own territory, allowing offences – previously limited by the goalposts – to expand their playbooks, as well as enabling punters to kick more freely from their own end zone without interference.

Moving the goalposts removes an obstruction in the field of play, heightening player safety, while also offering more direct sightlines to big plays in the end zone for fans in-stadium and on broadcast.

Projected gains of repositioned goalposts:

10 per cent more end zone completions

60 more touchdowns per season

15-YARD END ZONES AND 100-YARD FIELDS

To ensure scoring remains high and that the kicking game remains relevant, end zones will be shortened from 20 to 15 yards. The CFL will still have the largest end zone of any form of professional gridiron football. The field will also be shortened from 110 yards to 100, while retaining its distinctive 65-yard width, allowing offences to start closer to the opposition’s end zone.

The adjustment also ensures league-wide uniformity of end zone dimensions.

FOOTBALL CHANGES – 2026 PHASE

MODIFIED ROUGE

The rouge will no longer include a single point for a missed field goal attempt that goes wide of the goalposts. A point will also not be awarded when a punt or kickoff sails through or rolls out the back, or sides, of an end zone without being touched by a returner.

If a punt, field goal or kickoff settles in the end zone, and the returner fails to take it out or takes a knee, a single point will still be awarded.

The change eliminates games being decided by a missed field goal, punt or kickoff through the end zone.

The modified rouge – in conjunction with the repositioned goalposts and the shortened field to be instituted in 2027 – will encourage more aggressive play-calling on third downs, given the threat of the return game or the possibility of yielding favourable field position on the ensuing drive.

OPPOSITE-FIELD TEAM BENCHES AND 35-SECOND PLAY CLOCKS

All teams will be required to have their bench areas on opposite sides of the field, eliminating cases where some players are required to run 50-60 yards for substitutions. Some stadiums currently feature benches on opposite sides, while others are side by side.

To improve game flow and consistency, a new 35-second play clock will automatically begin as soon as the previous play is whistled dead. Currently, the 20-second play clock does not start until manually initiated by an official. The change eliminates inconsistencies in timing caused by teams getting set at their own pace, varying times taken to set yardage markers, and more.

The revised play clock also instills a sense of urgency in players to progress the game and continue the drive in a timely fashion.