AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who’s in the lead?

TORONTO — Week 17 is upon us and the distance between every team in the AMSOIL Power Rankings remains as close as ever.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders stay at the No. 1 spot after enjoying a bye week, but the changes start at No. 2 spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats overtaking the Calgary Stampeders.

Where does each team rank in the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.

RELATED

» Tradition Meets Innovation: CFL announces major changes to the game

» MMQB: A new MOP contender enters the mix

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3)

Last week: 1

Last game: 48-31 loss to Montreal

Next game: at Edmonton, September 27

Worth noting: The Roughriders watched the distance between them and the Calgary Stampeders stay the same in Week 16 without having to take the field. That’s because while the Green and White enjoyed a bye week, Calgary lost their matchup against BC and kept the gap between the two top teams in the West at four points. That gives Trevor Harris‘ squad an advantage in the battle for first place and an eventual ticket straight to the Western Final. They still have to take care of business in the final stretch, starting with a Week 17 matchup against Cody Fajardo and the Edmonton Elks.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5)

Last week: 3

Last game: 29-27 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, September 27

Worth noting: The first change in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings features the Ticats taking over the No. 2 spot from the Stampeders. Bo Levi Mitchell’s squad found a way to win against the Elks in Week 16, thanks to a game-winning drive that ended on a Marc Liegghio 41-yard field goal with zeros on the clock. Hamilton is now on a three-game winning streak as they try to stay ahead of Montreal for the top spot in the East Division. The Tabbies now host the Blue Bombers in Week 17.

3. Calgary Stampeders (8-5)

Last week: 2

Last game: 52-23 loss to BC

Next game: at Montreal, September 26

Worth noting: The Stampeders drop a spot after losing big to BC and suffering injuries to the quarterback position. Vernon Adams Jr. was limited in practice to start the week after leaving the game against the Lions with an injury. Adams Jr.’s health is pivotal for the Red and White as they hold on to the second spot in the West Division and potentially challenge the Riders for first place. Calgary is back in action with a Week 17 matchup against an Alouettes squad that is currently on a two-game winning streak.

4. BC Lions (7-7)

Last week: 6

Last game: 52-23 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Toronto, September 26

Worth noting: The BC Lions climb to No. 4 after putting up 52 points against the Stampeders in Week 16. Nathan Rourke is playing like a Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Player candidate, giving the Leos a chance to compete against all eight teams. BC is currently holding the crossover spot, but sits only two points back of the Stamps for second place in the West Division. A matchup against the Argonauts in Week 17 could widen the gap between the West and the East for the crossover spot.

5. Edmonton Elks (5-9)

Last week: 5

Last game: 29-27 loss to Hamilton

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, September 27

Worth noting: The Edmonton Elks lost yet another heartbreaker in Week 16, dropping their game against the Ticats on Liegghio’s walk-off field goal. The Elks have been in a lot of games this season, putting up a fight against almost every team, but haven’t been able to finish games to better their position in the standings. Quarterback Cody Fajardo has been a steady presence for the Double E, but the team needs to be close to perfect the rest of the way if they are going to keep pace with the Bombers and Lions for a playoff position. It’s now do or die for the Elks as they host the Roughriders in Week 17.

6. Montreal Alouettes (7-7)

Last week: 7

Last game: 21-19 over Toronto

Next game: vs. Calgary, September 26

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes are on a two-game winning streak, showing signs of the team that has been a force in the East Division over the last few years. The Als kept the Argonauts to only 216 yards of offence in Week 16, while putting up 530 yards of offence themselves in Week 15 against the Riders. As Montreal gets healthy in time for a post-season run, they prepare to host the Stampeders in Week 17 looking to avoid letting the Ticats escape with the East Division lead.

7. Toronto Argonauts (5-9)

Last week: 4

Last game: 21-19 loss to Montreal

Next game: at BC, September 26

Worth noting: Injuries to the quarterback position have dropped the Argonauts to No. 7 in our Power Rankings. The team still put up a fight against Montreal, forcing three interceptions and registering four sacks (including two by defensive lineman Derek Parish). They will need their defence to once again step up in Week 17 as they travel across the country to face the Lions. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle didn’t practice on Monday to start the week and it could be Jarret Doege once again leading the Boatmen into the den.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7)

Last week: 8

Last game: 26-18 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs. Hamilton, September 27

Worth noting: You can doubt the Blue Bombers at your own peril as they continue to stay in the mix for a playoff spot with a win over Ottawa. The running game was once again the motor behind the team’s offence, accounting for 172 of the 210 yards of total offence against the REDBLACKS. Brady Oliveira led the way, as per usual, with 100 yards on the ground, with quarterback Chris Streveler adding 72 yards of his own. Oliveira and the Bombers will have to be even more dangerous on offence to contend with a high-flying Tiger-Cats squad when they host Hamilton in Week 17.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (4-10)

Last week: 9

Last game: 26-18 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, October 3

Worth noting: The Ottawa REDBLACKS lost to the Blue Bombers in Week 16, but there were some positive signs to take from the game. The biggest one is the play of quarterback Dru Brown, who returned from injury to play in his first game since Week 11, and once again went for over 400 yards passing. His connection with receiver Eugene Lewis (155 yards) continues to be a threat for Ottawa as they hope that Brown’s return can ignite a run over the final few weeks of the season. The team now heads to a bye week before facing a tough opponent in the Roughriders in Week 18.