KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup?

Insight and Analysis September 23, 2025
- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The BC Lions have emerged as the new Grey Cup favourites.
With a dominant performance on the road against the team with the league’s second best record, Calgary, Nathan Rourke and his Lions have emerged as the top dogs (cats) to win it all.
KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.
RELATED
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 16 weeks of play.
Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 17.
|Odds to Make Playoffs
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|C
|Hamilton
|>99.99%
|Montreal
|97.36%
|BC
|96.98%
|Winnipeg
|90.23%
|Calgary
|82.87%
|Toronto
|18.01%
|Edmonton
|10.86%
|Ottawa
|3.69%
|Odds to Host a Playoff Game
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|99.99%
|Montreal
|95.81%
|Saskatchewan
|95.03%
|BC
|63.23%
|Winnipeg
|24.61%
|Calgary
|16.60%
|Toronto
|2.67%
|Ottawa
|1.53%
|Edmonton
|0.53%
|Odds to Win the East
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|99.81%
|Montreal
|0.89%
|Toronto
|<0.01%
|Ottawa
|E
|Odds to Win the West
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|85.69%
|Calgary
|3.75%
|BC
|6.30%
|Winnipeg
|4.26%
|Edmonton
|E
|Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|76.83%
|BC
|47.35%
|Saskatchewan
|40.92%
|Montreal
|15.41%
|Winnipeg
|12.25%
|Calgary
|4.53%
|Toronto
|1.47%
|Edmonton
|0.97%
|Ottawa
|0.27%
|Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|BC
|34.51%
|Hamilton
|33.41%
|Saskatchewan
|18.22%
|Winnipeg
|6.35%
|Montreal
|4.97%
|Calgary
|1.59%
|Toronto
|0.48%
|Edmonton
|0.39%
|Ottawa
|0.08%
|Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|BC/Hamilton
|35.14%
|Saskatchewan/Hamilton
|31.23%
|Winnipeg/Hamilton
|7.63%
|BC/Montreal
|7.20%
|Saskatchewan/Montreal
|6.24%
|Probability of a West Division Crossover
|80.94