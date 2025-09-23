KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup?

TORONTO — The BC Lions have emerged as the new Grey Cup favourites.

With a dominant performance on the road against the team with the league’s second best record, Calgary, Nathan Rourke and his Lions have emerged as the top dogs (cats) to win it all.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 16 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 17.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan C Hamilton >99.99% Montreal 97.36% BC 96.98% Winnipeg 90.23% Calgary 82.87% Toronto 18.01% Edmonton 10.86% Ottawa 3.69%

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 99.99% Montreal 95.81% Saskatchewan 95.03% BC 63.23% Winnipeg 24.61% Calgary 16.60% Toronto 2.67% Ottawa 1.53% Edmonton 0.53%

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 99.81% Montreal 0.89% Toronto <0.01% Ottawa E

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 85.69% Calgary 3.75% BC 6.30% Winnipeg 4.26% Edmonton E

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 76.83% BC 47.35% Saskatchewan 40.92% Montreal 15.41% Winnipeg 12.25% Calgary 4.53% Toronto 1.47% Edmonton 0.97% Ottawa 0.27%

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION BC 34.51% Hamilton 33.41% Saskatchewan 18.22% Winnipeg 6.35% Montreal 4.97% Calgary 1.59% Toronto 0.48% Edmonton 0.39% Ottawa 0.08%

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION BC/Hamilton 35.14% Saskatchewan/Hamilton 31.23% Winnipeg/Hamilton 7.63% BC/Montreal 7.20% Saskatchewan/Montreal 6.24%