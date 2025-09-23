Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 17 picks

TORONTO — There’s just five weeks left in the regular season and it’s still anyone’s game on the field and in the writer picks graphic.

Pat Steinberg has some competition at the top of the leaderboard, with Matt Cauz tying him with 39 wins.

Kristina Costabile is just two games behind them both at 37, and Vicki Hall and Jamie Nye are one game behind her at 36.

Will someone catch up to Pat and Matt this week?

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 17?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

CALGARY AT MONTREAL

Friday, September 26

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Calgary had two quarterback injuries in Week 16, with Vernon Adams Jr. and P.J. Walker both suffering an injury. Reports out of Calgary are that Walker is likely done for the season, but Adams Jr. was limited in practice on Tuesday, which provides some optimism for Stampeders fans. Four points separate the Stamps from the West-leading Riders, meaning every game from now on means that much more. Montreal has won two games in a row, and are in the same position in the East as Calgary: four points behind the leader of the division. Like the Stamps, a win will go a long way for the Als as they eye catching up to Hamilton. With questions at quarterback, and a game where their usually-stout defence gave up 52 points to BC, the pick makers are thinking the Als get the win.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Montreal

TORONTO AT BC

Friday, September 26

10:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Nathan Rourke had one of his best performances of 2025 in Week 16, completing 20 of 24 passes for 331 yards, and two touchdowns through the air. He also added three more majors on the ground, helping his team to a convincing 52-23 win over the Calgary Stampeders. The Lions now host the Argonauts, who are coming off a narrow loss to the Alouettes. Toronto will need another big performance from their defence, who picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson three times and sacked him four, as they look to keep pace in the East.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC

HAMILTON AT WINNIPEG

Saturday, September 27

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

Marc Lieggiho was the hero for the Tiger-Cats in Week 16, kicking the game-winning, walk-off field goal. Bo Levi Mitchell threw for over 300 yards for the ninth time this season, and the Ticats balanced out their offence with 17 carries by Greg Bell, who ran for 93 yards himself. Winnipeg was without Zach Collaros last week, and leaned heavily on Brady Oliveira, who had 20 carries for 100 yards on the ground. Chris Streveler threw for just 54 yards, completing three of eight passes in his team’s win. The writers are mostly rolling with the visitors to get the W, despite playing in the hostile environment of Princess Auto Stadium.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Hamilton

SASKATCHEWAN AT EDMONTON

Saturday, September 27

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Coming off a bye week, their final one of 2025, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will head to Edmonton refreshed and ready for their final stretch of the season. While Edmonton is sitting last in the West Division, they have still shown that they can play with the best of the teams in the CFL. The Riders can’t afford to let up against the Elks, who have lost two-straight games on walk-off field goals, as the Double E are still fighting to stay in the playoff conversation. The Riders will want to stay on top of the West Division with a win, as the Stampeders are only four points behind. All of the pick makers think a rested Trevor Harris will win at Commonwealth Stadium this weekend.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan