CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-starts and who to avoid in Week 17

Week 17 of CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet looks at the best players to start and the ones to avoid.

Keep an eye out for a productive receiver whose potential return could also help revive the fortunes of a pivot mired in a fantasy slump.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

CALGARY AT MONTREAL

Friday, September 26

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Montreal (-4)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Stevie Scott III, RB, Montreal, $4,000 Salary

We came this close to placing a potentially returning Davis Alexander here, but when one considers the Stampeders own the league’s worst run defence (113.9), adding Stevie Scott III made more sense. His fantasy numbers in Week 16 weren’t overwhelming, as he scored just 9.3 FP. Still, the fact Scott III had 15 touches from scrimmage is a positive sign of the faith the Alouettes have in the rookie from Indiana University.

Scott III, who scored 12.5 FP in Week 15, will bring a combination of speed and power against a Calgary defence that yields a league-high 5.7 yards per carry. His ability to put Montreal in favourable second down situations will also go a long way toward easing Alexander, should he return to the lineup for the first time since his Week 7 injury. He’s a strong value play who could emerge as one of the best fantasy producers of Week 17.

Sit: Whoever Starts at Pivot for Calgary

Vernon Adams Jr. has been limited in practice all week and with P.J. Walker sidelined indefinitely, it could be Quincy Vaughn getting the starting nod for the Stampeders. Vaughn, the 17th overall pick of the 2025 Draft, has served as Calgary’s short-yardage specialist and has five majors to his credit. However, his pass attempt in Friday’s loss to the Lions was his first in a regular season game.

At six-foot-four and 250 pounds, Vaughn, who played tight end at North Dakota before being converted to quarterback, will be a hard man for the Als to bring down. He should remain in the short-yardage role, which lends to the possibility of him cashing in near the goal line. There’s intrigue regarding his athleticism, but intrigue doesn’t carry fantasy lineups too far. Whether it’s Adams Jr., Vaughn or someone else, better to wait another week for more clarity surrounding Calgary’s pivots.

TORONTO AT BC

Friday, September 26

10:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: BC (-10.5)

O/U: 56.5

Start: Justin McInnis, WR, BC, $14,000 Salary

Since the Lions made a concerted effort to get him involved in the offence, Justin McInnis has been one half of the league’s most potent pass-catching duo with Keon Hatcher Sr. Memories of McInnis’ three-game slide in the early part of summer are distant, as he has had four games of at least 17.6 fantasy points over the past six, with last week’s 25.8 FP gem his second game of 20+ FP in three weeks.

McInnis enters Week 17 ranked third in the league with 976 yards and 1,264 depth yards. BC’s quick-strike potential, combined with his heavy target share, makes him a strong fantasy play against a Toronto defence that has allowed a league-high 27 completions of 30+ (which is, oddly enough, shared with BC) while also giving up 25 passing majors. Nathan Rourke is on a heater for fantasy users. With McInnis benefiting from Rourke’s reign of terror upon opposing defences, another huge week is in the offing.

Sit: Dejon Brissett, WR, Toronto, $10,500 Salary

Through no fault of his own, Dejon Brissett has gone from a fixture in fantasy lineups to being someone who can’t be relied upon to produce. The return of 2024 East Division All-CFL receiver Makai Polk in Week 13, combined with quarterback Nick Arbuckle‘s injury in Week 15, has been the culprit behind Brissett’s fall. In the past two games, Brissett has scored a combined 14.3 fantasy points while also failing to find the end zone in five straight.

The Canadian Press reported that Arbuckle has taken starting reps for the Argos in practice, which could improve Brissett’s odds. That said, the Argos managed just 5.6 yards per pass on 37 attempts in Week 16, with 24 of those going to the trio of Jake Herslow, Kevin Mital, and Polk. Brissett caught all four of his targets but managed only 37 yards. If the Argos continue to struggle pushing the ball downfield, Brissett will be in line for another rough outing.

HAMILTON AT WINNIPEG

Saturday, September 27

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-1)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Greg Bell, RB, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary

The Tiger-Cats have shown they don’t need huge numbers from Bo Levi Mitchell to win games, not with Greg Bell providing the added dimension of a running game that puts fear in opposing defences. In his last three games, Bell has combined for 490 yards from scrimmage and added three majors while producing a combined 82 fantasy points.

Bell has double-digit fantasy points in each of his 11 games this season. It’s that kind of consistency that keeps fantasy users adding him to their lineups. He scored 31.8 FP the last time he squared off against the Blue Bombers’ defence in Week 15 when he tallied 168 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns. Winnipeg is eighth with 6.9 yards allowed on first down, so rest assured that Bell will put up a fourth straight game of at least 25 touches from scrimmage, which should cause another solid week for the league’s sixth-leading rusher.

Sit: Zach Collaros, QB, Winnipeg, $13,300 Salary

Winnipeg’s starting pivot was a full participant in practice on Tuesday after missing Week 16 with an upper-body injury. If Collaros is back at the helm, that will mean the Bombers won’t forgo the pass as much as they did last week when Chris Streveler had only eight attempts in the win over Ottawa.

That’s not to suggest the Blue Bombers will stretch the Tiger-Cats’ pass defence, one that has allowed just 17 touchdown passes and 17 completions of 30+ yards. After opening the season with six passing majors in his first two games, Collaros has had just one game of multiple TD passes since. Injuries have plagued the Winnipeg receiving corps, which has been the primary reason behind his struggles and the primary reason fantasy users should avoid him this week if he plays.

SASKATCHEWAN AT EDMONTON

Saturday, September 27

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Saskatchewan (-3.5)

O/U: 54.5

Start: Samuel Emilus, WR, Saskatchewan, $12,200 Salary

Quarterback Trevor Harris is about to have a problem any passer would love: an abundance of quality receivers. The Riders’ run atop the West Division has been sparked by the play of KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers, both of whom rank among the league’s top 10 in yardage. Still, both Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus were full participants in practice on Tuesday and could be back into the lineup as early as this week.

Emilus has appeared in just four games, yet scored 27.3 fantasy points in Week 1 and 23.3 FP in Week 8, his last game before being placed on the injured list a second time this season. When healthy, few receivers can match Emilus’ ability to create havoc upon opposing defences. If he’s atop the depth chart on Friday, give in to temptation and find a spot for Emilus in your lineup. He won’t take long to pick up where he left off.

Sit: Arkell Smith, WR, Edmonton, $9,100 Salary

Arkell Smith has worked his way into becoming a steady contributor to the Elks’ offence, opening eyes of fantasy users with a 15.1 FP performance against Calgary in Week 13. Week 14 (when he was not targeted at all) aside, Smith has caught at least four passes in three of his last four games and is positioned to continue building a case for being more of a factor.

The potential is there, but the upside of playing him is risky. As of now, the only reliable options in Edmonton’s passing game are running back Justin Rankin and receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Kaion Julien-Grant, with the latter two being limited because of what Rankin has done as both a runner and receiver. Saskatchewan allows 291.5 passing yards per game, but it’s hard to envision the Elks approaching that total on Saturday. If so, chances are good Smith won’t be a big part of it.