Choice Hotels Canada named official fan hotel of the CFL

TORONTO — Choice Hotels Canada has become the Official Fan Hotel of the Canadian Football League (CFL) through a multi-year partnership that will support fans across the country and offer exclusive experiences throughout the season.

“The opportunity to partner with such an iconic Canadian sports league was something we could not pass up,” said Brian Leon, CEO, Choice Hotels Canada. “This is a fantastic partnership and one that is a great fit for our Choice Privileges members.”

Choice Privileges rewards program members will have the opportunity to bid points for the opportunity to enjoy premium gameday access, Grey Cup Festival packages, exclusive on-field activations and CFL merchandise gift cards across the league’s calendar, including Season Kickoff, Canada Day, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and Canada’s largest single-day sporting event – the Grey Cup.

“Our league is built on community and connection, and this partnership opens up new and exciting ways to establish closer ties with our fans,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer of the CFL. “From their incredible dedication to servicing our fans’ needs to creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences via the Choice Privileges rewards program, we’re proud to work with a partner that shares our commitment to hospitality and unforgettable moments.”

Choice Hotels Canada’s partnership with the CFL also extends to digital and broadcast engagement. The brand will serve as the presenting partner of the CFL Playoff Tree, a weekly feature on CFL.ca and across social media, that tracks teams’ progress towards the Grey Cup. Choice Hotels Canada will also be featured through LED boards and virtual field signage during the regular season and post-season.