Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 17

Week 17 of CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet caps off with our weekly rankings.

Included in the rankings are two possibilities for stacks that might be expensive yet thriving with potential.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (27.3 Projected Fantasy Points): Nathan Rourke has accounted for 15 touchdowns while averaging 28.9 fantasy points over his last five. Rourke has thrown for over 300 yards five times in his last six starts, so, yeah, he’s kinda good for your fantasy team.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (18.3 PFP): The prolific numbers Bo Levi Mitchell posted earlier in the season haven’t been there of late, as he’s managed one game of 20+ FP in his last five. However, Mitchell has tallied multiple majors three times over the last four games, including his previous matchup against the Blue Bombers in Week 15.

3. Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (15.7 PFP): If you need a sure thing at quarterback, Cody Fajardo’s your guy. He’s posted three games of 20+ fantasy points and two games of at least 17.5 FP since being installed as the starter in Week 8.

4. Davis Alexander, Montreal, $14,000 Salary (17 PFP): The Alouettes and fantasy users are overjoyed at the potential return of Davis Alexander, who had games of 23.1 FP and 22.3 FP in the two starts before being placed on the injured list. The Alouettes face a Calgary defence still reeling from the BC freight train that hit them last Friday.

5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (14.9 PFP): Trevor Harris has gone five straight games with no better than 12.5 FP. That could change if receivers Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker return to the lineup, which would happen against an Elks team that currently ranks last against the pass.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (19.6 PFP): With 490 yards from scrimmage in the last three games, Greg Bell has become the best bet for fantasy users. Keep in mind Bell gets to face a Winnipeg defence he lit up for 31.8 FP in Week 15.

2. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (18.7 PFP): Justin Rankin’s 72-yard receiving major in last week’s loss to Hamilton was his 14th big play of the season, which leads the CFL. He fell just short of his fifth game of at least 20 fantasy points and still has a puncher’s chance of becoming the first player in league history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (17.5 PFP): Brady Oliveira managed just 10 FP despite cracking 100 rushing yards. The Blue Bombers turned back the clock in Week 16 by attempting just eight passes. The return of Zach Collaros will bring the Winnipeg offence back to 2025, which means Oliveira will be a factor as a receiver.

4. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $14,000 Salary (14.7 PFP): The one bright spot in last week’s loss to the Lions, Dedrick Mills scored 20.3 FP while eclipsing 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in the last five games. With uncertainty at quarterback due to injuries, the Stampeders will turn to Mills as the offensive anchor against an Alouettes D he tallied 19.8 fantasy points in Week 8.

5. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $14,500 Salary (14.9 PFP): Three straight games with a touchdown are one reason to consider AJ Ouellette for your fantasy roster. He shares the league lead with the aforementioned Mills with 185 carries and could crack the 1,000-yard barrier this week if he gains 58 yards or more.

RECEIVERS

1. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $15,000 Salary (19.9 PFP): You’ll gladly pay up to have Keon Hatcher Sr. on your roster. He’s scored at least 20 fantasy points four times in his last five games along with racking up 100 receiving yards three times. Sure, it will cost you to pair him up with Nathan Rourke, but the results are more than worth it.

2. Jake Herslow, Toronto, $12,000 Salary (20.1 PFP): Even with a backup pivot, Jake Herslow found the end zone for a sixth straight game. If he scores against a BC pass defence that’s allowed 25 passing majors, Herslow will officially put us in Terry Evershen Territory.

3. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,500 Salary (17.5 PFP): Kenny Lawler has been steadier rather than spectacular of late, but he still leads the league with 11 touchdown catches. He averages a league-best 18.2 depth yards per route, and his 12 big plays are second only to Justin Rankin. In short, Lawler is always a play away from busting out big fantasy numbers.

4. Justin McInnis, BC, $14,000 Salary (15.9 PFP): As good as Keon Hatcher Sr. has been, Justin McInnis is stride for stride with two games of at least 25.8 FP in his last three. Would investing a combined $44,000 of salary in Rourke, Hatcher and McInnis be risky? Yes. Would it help you win your league this week? Yes. Go for it.

5. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $13,600 Salary (17.3 PFP): The return of Davis Alexander further enhances the upside of Tyson Philpot, who will present a challenge to a Calgary pass defence that has allowed a CFL-low 13 completions of 30+. He’s bound to get a heavy target load this week.

6. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $13,200 Salary (14.7 PFP): Even if the Riders’ receiving corps grows stronger with the potential returns of Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker, KeeSean Johnson will continue to be a reliable fantasy option. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points nine times in his last 10 games, including a 22.8 FP outing against an Elks team he’ll face Saturday.

7. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $12,900 Salary (15.3 PFP): The Blue Bombers aren’t going to boom and pound the ball on the ground as they did in Week 16, meaning Nic Demski will get far more than the one target he managed against the REDBLACKS. With Zach Collaros potentially back as the starting pivot, Demski should easily make up for last week.

8. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $13,500 Salary (13.4 PFP): Tyler Snead answered the question of whether he would still be fantasy viable with the return of Tyson Philpot by scoring 17.5 fantasy points in the Week 16 win over the Argonauts. A stack of Davis Alexander, Philpot and Snead is intriguing.

9. Tim White, Hamilton, $14,600 Salary (11.8 PFP): Tim White appears to be back after averaging 14.6 fantasy points over the past three games. The Tiger-Cats get a rematch against a Blue Bombers team that White scored 17.4 FP against in Week 15, a game that included his first major since Week 9.

10. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $12,900 Salary (13.5 PFP): Potential changes to the Roughriders’ receiving corps shouldn’t impact Dohnte Meyers, who scored 21.9 FP in Week 15 and has found the end zone three times in his last five.

11. Makai Polk, Toronto, $9,000 Salary (10.9 PFP): It didn’t take long for Makai Polk to become a factor in the Argos’ offence, averaging 8.6 targets in his first three games back from down South. Polk was targeted seven times in Week 16 and will likely continue getting looks going forward.

12. Kiondré Smith, Hamilton, $8,000 Salary (11.1 PFP): This feels like the week the Ticats get back to throwing the ball at will. That’s good news for Kiondré Smith, who bounced back from a recent slump with 15.9 FP in the thriller over the Elks.

DEFENCES

1. Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (7.5 PFP): Count on the Riders to rebound from their Week 15 glitch that saw them score negative points for the first time this season. Keep in mind they scored at least 10 FP three times in the previous four.

2. Toronto, $8,800 Salary (6.7 PFP): The Argos continue to be a solid fantasy option, having scored a combined 28 FP in Weeks 15-16.

3. Hamilton, $5,500 Salary (6.5 PFP): Last week marked the first time this season the Ticats failed to record a turnover. That should change against a Winnipeg team with a league-worst -9 turnover margin.

4. Montreal, $6,100 Salary (5.1 PFP): With the unit slowly adding more healthy bodies, the Alouettes will be positioned to record at least a fumble recovery and interception for the fourth time in the last five games.