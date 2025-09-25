3 keys to victory for Calgary, Montreal in Week 17

MONTREAL — The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes open Week 17 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Montreal has won two in a row to move back to .500 at 7-7.

Calgary dropped their Week 16 matchup with the BC Lions, 52-23, and sit at 8-5.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. DAVIS ALEXANDER

Montreal has been two different teams with and without quarterback Davis Alexander. Head coach Jason Maas’ squad is 4-0 with Alexander under centre and 3-7 when it’s anyone else. He’ll return this week for his first game since Week 7 and needs to be in mid-season form.

2. GIVE DAVIS ALEXANDER OPTIONS

As Alexander gets adjusted to life back in the pocket, receivers Austin Mack, Tyler Snead and Tyson Philpot can help him out by creating separation downfield against a talented secondary.

3. MUSTAFA JOHNSON AND THE DEFENSIVE LINE

The Als’ defensive line will look to keep up the pressure after recording three sacks against Toronto a week ago. Defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, who had one of them, is an important piece to the defence’s success.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. DEFENCE

The Stamps’ pass defence has been among the best, but was picked apart for 331 yards by Lions’ pivot Nathan Rourke last week. Veteran defensive backs Adrian Greene, who’s playing in his second game back from injury, and Damon Webb have to be the leaders in getting the unit back on track.

2. STOP STEVIE SCOTT III

No team is allowing more yards per game on the ground than the Stamps’ 113.9. With Montreal running back Stevie Scott III having taken the ball 32 times for 179 yards over the past two games, defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings and linebacker Derrick Moncrief need to be prepared to see plenty of the shifty back.

3. DEDRICK MILLS CHASES 1,000

Running back Dedrick Mills is 46 yards away from reaching 1,000 for the first time in his CFL career. To do it, he’ll have to find holes in a Montreal front that sits in the middle of the league, allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game.

