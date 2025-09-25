3 keys to victory for Toronto, BC in Week 17

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Argonauts head to the west coast for a date with the BC Lions to close out a Friday Night Football doubleheader.

Toronto saw its three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Montreal Alouettes in Week 16.

BC is trying to win its third straight.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. BACK TO NICK ARBUCKLE

In a bit of an unexpected development, quarterback Nick Arbuckle returns after missing just one game with a calf injury. And the Argos need him, as he’s one of two quarterbacks to eclipse 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. When Toronto defeated BC 52-34 back in Week 12, Arbuckle threw for 443 yards and three touchdowns.

2. SHUTTING DOWN KEON HATCHER SR. AND JUSTIN MCINNIS

If the Argonauts’ secondary can’t find a way to contain the production of Lions’ star receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis, it could make for a long night, as the pair have combined for 2,293 yards. Defensive backs Tarvarus McFadden and Benjie Franklin have combined for eight of the Argos’ 16 interceptions.

3. SPENCER BROWN

Running back Spencer Brown was stymied for the first time in his young CFL career last week when Montreal held him to seven yards on seven carries. How he responds could dictate the success of the offence.

BC LIONS

1. NATHAN ROURKE DOING IT ALL

Quarterback Nathan Rourke had two passing and three rushing touchdowns as BC put up 52 points in its Week 16 win over Calgary. Toronto is one of four teams that have given up 5,000-plus yards of net offence ahead of this week’s action, so Rourke will have opportunities to build on his impressive numbers.

2. JAMES BUTLER’S BACK

Running back James Butler returns to the field after missing last week’s game with a thigh issue. He’s currently 11 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the third time in his career and put up 83 with two touchdowns against Toronto in their first meeting.

3. HOLD DOWN SPENCER BROWN

As important as Brown is to the Argos offence, keeping him under wraps should be a focus for the Lions’ defence, given they rank eighth in rushing yards allowed per game with 108.9. Linebacker Micah Awe leads the league entering play this week with 100 total tackles, and defensive lineman Mathieu Betts is tops with 10 sacks, so watch for them to lead the way up front.

NEED TO KNOW: