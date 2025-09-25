Bo Levi Mitchell’s ‘resiliency’ makes him the perfect All-CFL candidate

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell‘s case to be an All-CFL in 2025 goes beyond just numbers.

It sure doesn’t hurt that the veteran pivot has thrown for 4,194 passing yards and 28 touchdowns so far this season, but the pivot has shown a lot more than just touchdowns and passing yards.

In the 2023 season, Mitchell’s first with Hamilton, the quarterback appeared in only six games and threw for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions in a turbulent season for the Black and Gold.

A lot of quarterbacks could have felt the weight of that pressure, especially given Mitchell’s previous career accomplishments, but the veteran pushed through on his way to a 2024 All-CFL calibre season.

“I would say, just resiliency,” Mitchell responded when asked about why he should once again be named to the All-CFL team. “Whether I get benched, whether I throw an early pick, I’m gonna stay true to the game. I’m gonna play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. I’m gonna go out there and try to put the ball in the air, get the fans up and screaming about it.”

Fast forward to 2025 and Mitchell is doing even better than last season, when he was the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player. His touchdown to interception ratio has gone from 32-18 (1.77) to 28-8 (3.5), while his completion percentage remains high (68.4 to 68.7).

While all those numbers are great, there is one in particular that speaks louder than them all. In 2025, Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats have already won more games (nine) than they did in all of 2024 (seven), when the Tabbies finished last in the East Division and out of the post-season.

In a conversation with CFL.ca before the season, Mitchell had already seen the success in the standings coming.

“I’m gonna win more than I lose,” said the quarterback to strengthen his case as to why fans should vote for him to be an All-CFL. “Hopefully that’s enough.”

In case that is enough, the All-CFL Fan Vote is now open. Between Thursday, September 25 and Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET fans can be a part of All-CFL voting alongside media and head coaches.

Each fan can vote three times, with the ballot counting toward that player being named to the Divisional All-CFL and All-CFL teams. All three ballots count toward a chance to win the $5,000 Grand Prize.

Mitchell will look to strengthen his case as the Ticats travel to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers on Saturday, September 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.