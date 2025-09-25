Elks, CFL mourn the loss of owner Larry Thompson

EDMONTON — It is with heavy hearts that the Edmonton Elks Football Club announce the passing of our owner Larry Thompson. We are devastated to have to deliver this news.

“Although I had the privilege of working with Larry for less than a year, his impact on me—and on our entire organization—was profound,” EE President and CEO Chris Morris said. “Larry’s toughness and direct nature were matched only by his genuine care for every person connected to the Double E. He led with clarity, courage, and an unwavering belief in people. We will do everything in our power to carry his example with us as we rebuild this franchise in his honour.”

Owning the Double E was the realization of a life-long goal for Thompson, who grew up a passionate supporter of the Club since his attending his first game in 1972. Larry’s legacy within the organization is immeasurable. Alongside his family, they are responsible for saving and stabilizing the franchise he held dear for over 50 years.

The ownership of the Edmonton Elks franchise will remain with Deb Thompson, who is steadfast in her dedication to carry on Larry’s vision to revive the Double E as a pillar in the Edmonton sports scene and a leader in the community.

“Our family is devastated with the loss of our anchor,” Deb Thompson said. “Larry was a legend and our family will continue his legacy far beyond our lifetimes. Owning EE was a life long dream, my only regret is he isn’t here to enjoy it. I will continue to support the club and community as it has become my dream as well as of our family.”

Larry suffered complications following surgery. He fought a hard battle for many weeks but the complications were too severe. The family wishes for privacy in their time of mourning.

The unveiling of Larry Thompson as the Club’s first private owner in August of 2024 was the culmination a months long ownership review intended to bring long term stability to the organization. In his first year at the helm, Thompson invested heavily in the operations of the club and greatly expanded the club’s community resources — with strong charitable outreach within Northern Alberta being a pillar of the Thompson family’s vision when acquiring the Elks.

Upon purchasing the Club, Thompson stated:

“My family and I can’t wait to bring our passion for the team to the table as owners and build on the Club’s proud history of excellence.”

“My promise to our fans is that I’ll do everything in my power to ensure the Club has the resources to be the best in the CFL and provide a product our fans can be proud of.”

Thompson acquired the means to purchase the Edmonton Elks when he sold the Thompson Construction Group in 2023. Over four decades of his leadership, Thompson grew the Spruce Grove-based company to include 1,500 employees and 2,000 pieces of equipment.

Larry Thompson’s legacy within the club is undeniable as a saviour of his childhood team. He will be sorely missed.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement on the passing of Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson.

Larry Thompson was a winner.

​He raised a beautiful family alongside his beloved wife, Deb. He built a successful business, Thompson Construction Group, which in turn made his hometown of Edmonton stronger.

​A huge CFL fan, he cheered as the Green and Gold became legendary, winning five straight Grey Cups from 1978 through 1982. And in 2024, he lived every football fan’s dream when he came to own the team he grew up loving.

​He laid the foundations for the Double E’s return to glory and in the coming years, when the team flourishes and fans cheer on the Elks, we will remember Larry and the indelible impact he had on his team and his city.

​Our thoughts are with Deb, who will carry on their shared mission, their family and all who knew and loved him.

Stewart Johnston

​Commissioner

​Canadian Football League